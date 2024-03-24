'Not That Hard For Me': Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Has Been Sober For Over 70 Days Following DUI Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

The comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish recently revealed her recovery on the podcast The Conversation with host Amanda de Cadnet. The 44-year-old celebrity revealed that she has not consumed alcohol or marijuana for more than two months, citing legal compliance as the reason for her choice. This statement follows Haddish's 2023 DUI arrest in Beverly Hills, when it was claimed that she fell asleep behind the wheel of her Tesla due to exhaustion. It represents a significant shift from her previous drug-related legal troubles.

Tiffany Haddish on being sober for over seventy days

During her appearance as a guest on British writer Amanda de Cadnet's podcast The Conversation, the 44-year-old actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish disclosed that she has been clean for more than two months.

"I haven't drank any alcohol, smoked any weed or anything in, like, 72 days," Haddish told the host within the first 10 minutes of their conversation, after Cadnet mentioned that she had a history of addiction.

"It's not hard. It's not that hard for me, 'cause it wasn't really, like, my main thing anyways," the Girls Trip star continued after de Cadnet congratulated her.

Haddish continued, saying that she finds it harder to eat meat and candy in moderation.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Haddish is undoubtedly one of the most captivating and gifted comedians in Hollywood. She is renowned for her unwavering honesty and surprising genuineness. Her unrestrained portrayal of Dina in the raucous comedy Girls Trip (2017) catapulted her to fame.

Tiffany Haddish on DUI arrest

During the podcast, when asked what prompted Tiffany Haddish to stop consuming alcohol and weed, Haddish said that she is "being obedient to the law."

"It's court-mandated," she continued, referencing her two DUI (Driving Under Influence) arrests. She then added that she only smoked weed to manage the pain associated with her endometriosis.

In the wee hours of November 24, 2023, Haddish was arrested for the second time in as many years. The incident happened in Beverly Hills, California, and she was accused of driving while intoxicated.

She was freed from detention the same day she was arrested, having attended a Thanksgiving party at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood the previous evening.

The Haunted Mansion star entered a no contest plea in February after the charge was dropped to a violation.

Moreover, Haddish said she was "driving exhausted" and would've fought her charges "tooth and nail" if stress hadn't impacted her health.

Haddish was arrested by Peachtree City police officers in Georgia in January 2022 after being arrested on suspicion of DUI, one month prior to the arrest in 2023.

According to People report, Tiffany Haddish Jokes Her Recent DUI Arrest Was a "Dumb Unfortunate Incident".

Haddish’s sobriety emphasizes resilience in the face of misfortune and demonstrates her commitment to upholding the law and developing personally.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.





