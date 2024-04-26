FX’s Shōgun has recently wrapped its first season, showing how Mariko’s actions in Episode 9 helped Toranaga win. Ishido’s mistakes with Mariko made Lady Ochiba rethink her support for him. She might ally with someone else.

In the finale, Toranaga tells Yabushige and the audience what will happen next. Lady Ochiba promised to ditch Ishido at a crucial moment, leaving him weak. Then Toranaga can easily defeat Ishido and become Shōgun.

Yabushige kills himself for betraying Toranaga and Mariko. Toranaga rules Japan from Edo, which will later be Tokyo. Blackthorne enjoys life under Toranaga, even befriending Mariko’s husband Buntaro. Fuji becomes a nun.

Will there be Shōgun Season 2? Justin Marks and Rachel discuss possibilities

But what about Season 2? The creators hinted at more stories but didn't confirm anything. Show creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo recently talked with Decider about continuing the story. Marks said, We will answer very carefully, you know, just for a variety of reasons." He questioned, Are there other stories to tell of the characters who survived this show? Yes. Are there other stories to tell of leading up to things?"

Marks further continued, “The question is, are [these stories] any better than the book? Than what was told? And we don’t know, and I like saying, ‘I don’t know,’ because it opens lots of doors to getting better.”

They even joked about Yabushige going to London or exploring other characters’ stories in a Shōgun-verse. Marks questioned, “Like what would the Yabushige Chronicles look like?” Rachel Kondo asserted, “Like, Yabushige goes to London, you know?”

They mentioned potential future marriages teased in the book. “Oh my God. Can you imagine? Like, just truly great,” Marks added, “Like seeing him and Ikawa Jikkyu from the book, like his rival, like the guy who was like his Mozart/Salieri relationship. I love every time you mention [Ikawa Jikkyu’s] name, [Yabushige] would just get so mad.”

He continued, “It’s like, I don’t know. So those are all like fun fanfiction things…but if there were ever something to do, it would just have to be better than what was done. And I don’t know if we know something that’s better. So, yeah, kind of just have to leave it at that.”

In essence, while Shōgun was meant to be a limited series, there's a possibility of more stories in the future.

