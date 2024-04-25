Lisa Rinna, known for her role in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is excited about the possibility of returning to the popular TV show Melrose Place.

Rinna played Taylor McBride for three seasons on the soap, and now, with news of a revival, she's eager to see what her character is up to 25 years later.

Lisa Rinna expressed her interest in reprising the role of Taylor McBride in Melrose Place

In a recent interview with People magazine, Lisa Rinna expressed her interest in reprising her role, saying she hasn't been asked yet but would love to see where Taylor McBride is now. She told the outlet, “Well, gosh, I’ve heard about it, I haven’t been approached or anything, but I would love to see what Taylor McBride is up to 25 years later. Wouldn’t that be something?”

She fondly remembers her time on Melrose Place, calling it one of her best acting experiences, especially working with Heather Locklear and the rest of the crew. Speaking about the show, Lisa said, Melrose Place "was one of my greatest and most fun acting experiences," working alongside "Heather [Locklear] and the whole crew."

The actress added, “I mean, it was just a great, great experience, so if they need a Taylor McBride appearance, they know who to call. I’m around.”

Interestingly, Rinna tried to join the 2009 reboot of Melrose Place but the show was canceled after one season. Now, a sequel series is in the works, with original cast members like Locklear, Laura Leighton, and Daphne Zuniga reuniting.

What will be the Melrose Place revival be about?

The new show, being developed at CBS Studios, will follow the characters as they reunite after the death of a friend, leading to the uncovering of old wounds and secrets. The tagline read, “ut the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secrets… throwing our characters into chaotic drama that’s reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective.”

Melrose Place, along with its parent show Beverly Hills, 90210, was brought to life by Star and produced under Aaron Spelling's Spelling Television for Fox. This spinoff, spanning seven seasons from 1992 to 1999, delved into the lives of young adults residing in a West Hollywood apartment complex situated on Melrose Place in Los Angeles.

