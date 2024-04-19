SNL's Colin Jost Name Drops the Celeb Host That Was 'Especially Good' at Hosting

Colin Jost shared some insights into his favorite Saturday Night Live hosts during a recent episode of the iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi.

The Weekend Update anchor gave a special mention to Adam Driver, praising the Marriage Story star's performances, particularly at the table read. Jost noted Driver's ability to make distinct and intriguing choices for each sketch, drawing a parallel to the comedic prowess of Will Ferrell.

"Adam Driver is especially good at the table read," the Weekend Update anchor said of the Marriage Story star, 40.

"He makes a choice for all those pieces, and an interesting choice, in the same way Will Ferrell does," Jost added.

Colin Jost further elaborated on Will Ferrell's impact, acknowledging his deep understanding of Saturday Night Live in a unique way. Ferrell, known for his iconic roles and comedic timing, joined SNL as a cast member in 1995 and has since left an indelible mark on the show.

"Obviously he knows it in a whole other way," Jost continued of Ferrell, 56, who joined SNL as a cast member in 1995 before leaving in 2002. The Barbie actor has hosted the show five times.

As for Adam Driver, his hosting prowess was highlighted during his last appearance on SNL in December 2023. Driver's hosting history includes memorable stints in January 2016, September 2018, and January 2020. Both actors bring their own flair to the SNL stage, captivating audiences with their performances and leaving a lasting impression.

Jost Shares Bonding Moments and Aquatic Adventures with 2-Year-Old Son

In a recent podcast interview, Colin Jost shared some of his favorite activities to do with his 2-year-old son, Cosmo. One standout activity for them is swimming, whether it's in a pool or the ocean. Jost beams with pride as he mentions that Cosmo is already showing impressive swimming skills, almost swimming independently.

"One thing that's really important with [Cosmo] is I take him swimming a lot whenever I can — like pool or ocean," Jost, who shares Cosmo with his wife Scarlett Johansson, said.

"He's only 2 and he's a pretty good swimmer actually, like he's almost independent swimming, which is kinda crazy. He's a smart guy, too, such a fun kid," Jost added. "I didn't always love the competitive part of swimming, but I did love being in a pool and I'm very happy around water all the time. And that's something I'd like to share with him in different ways."

Reflecting on his own relationship with swimming, Jost expresses his love for being in the water and his desire to pass that on to his son. While he may not have always enjoyed the competitive aspect of swimming, the joy of being in the pool has stayed with him, and he looks forward to sharing that experience with Cosmo in different ways as they bond over their shared love for water activities.

