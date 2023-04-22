Scarlett Johansson praises ex Ryan Reynolds; Talks about her marriage and husband Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson made an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Goop podcast when her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds’ name came up. Surprisingly the actress had only good things to say.

Scarlett talks about Ryan Reynolds

Ryan’s name popped up in a conversation when Paltrow asked Scarlett if she had been married two times to which Johansson replied, correcting Gwyneth as she was married thrice. "Oh, that's right, because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds!" Gwyneth said. "Goals!"

"Yes," Scarlett replied, while mentioning their initial meeting, "We weren't married very long, but we were married when I first met you." Johansson was married to Ryans from 2008 to 2011, and the two seem to have no bad blood in between because when Paltrow praised Reynolds, who is now married to Blake Lively, saying, "We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house," Scarlett wholeheartedly agreed said, "He's a good guy."

After Scarlett and Ryan split, she got married to Romain Dauriac in 2014. The pair share a daughter, Rose, who's now 8. Scarlett and Romain called it quits in 2017.

Scarlett talks about Colin Jost

Scarlett met her current husband, Colin Jost, in 2006, initially when she was only 20, and he was 23. Scarlett was hosting an episode of SNL where Colin was a writer. The couple reconnected years later and married in 2020, and Scarlett gave birth to their son Cosmo in August 2021. Scarlett opened up, saying, "I would never have probably been ready for a relationship like the one that I have with Colin at different times in my life because I wasn't comfortable setting my own boundaries. I didn't know not only what I wanted but what I needed from somebody else."

Scarlett spoke about what she expected out of her partner and explained, "It's hard to be in a relationship anyway because you have to compromise all the time and whatever, and sometimes your lives separate, and they come back together and blah blah blah," she said. "But I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me; I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.'"

She also spoke about how why her relationship with her husband Colin works, "It's not, like, the sexiest thing to do, to examine those fundamental characteristics that are a necessity for you, but I think that's why it worked with Colin, and I at that time. I was finally able to step back and actually respect myself enough to know what those things were and be OK with it."

