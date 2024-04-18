Brad Pitt Will No Longer Be Part of Tarantino's The Movie Critic; Here's What We Know

Actor Brad Pitt will not be starring in director Quentin Tarantino’s final film, The Movie Critic. The director has reportedly decided to scrap his last and final film, leaving fans in shock. The actor will no longer portray Cliff Booth on screen.

Pitt, who was reported to play the lead role, will no longer be delivering his signature deadpan wit on screen. The Pulp Fiction filmmaker had planned to begin filming his long-awaited project this year but is now stepping back, according to sources cited by The Hollywood Reporter.

Brad Pitt is no longer starring in Quentin Tarantino’s tenth film

According to the sources, Brad Pitt will not star as Cliff Booth, the stuntman he played in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film earned an Academy Award for Pitt. Also, Quentin Tarantino appreciated him as “one of the last remaining big-screen movie stars.”

During the Cannes Film Festival, the director briefly spoke about his tenth film and said, "I can't tell you guys [anything] until you see the movie. I'm tempted to do some of the character's monologues right now, but I'm not going to. Maybe if there were less video cameras. You just have to wait and see."

In addition to Pitt's casting, the project had already received a $20-million tax break from the California state government. It's unclear what changed his mind or what he'll be working on next. When he turned down another R-rated movie in 2019, Star Trek, he said he wanted to focus on "a smaller group of people" rather than "a mass audience."

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino have worked together in two blockbuster films: Inglourious Basterds (2009) and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019). If Pitt had starred in Quentin's tenth and final film, it could have been their third collaboration together, which sadly can’t happen.

Quentin Tarantino canceled directing his tenth film

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino has been delaying his final projects for several months. His now-shelved tenth film, The Movie Critic, was set in 1977 in California.

However, sources close to him have recently said that the director is not interested anymore in rewriting or reviving the film and is instead planning to come up with something new.

Watch the reason behind his decision to make only ten films here.

In conclusion, fans are eager to know what new and unique the director will bring to the table.

