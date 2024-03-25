Pete Davidson And Colin Jost’s Staten Island Ferry Set To Feature Hotel Rooms, Restaurants And Bars; Deets Here

SNL co-comedians Colin Jost and Pete Davidson made headlines back in January of 2022 when the duo bought a decommissioned ferry in an auction for $280,000. Davidson later joked that both him and Jost were “very stoned” while placing the winning bid with a group of investors. However, Jost later said that he was “stone cold sober” during the time. But now that two years have passed, one of the duo’s co-investors, architect Ron Castellano revealed some of the plans they have for the iconic boat.

What are some of the renovation plans for the ferry?

It was revealed that other than Davidson and Jost, the boat has two other owners. One of them being the owner of the comedy club The Stand, Paul Italia. The fourth one was revealed to be Ron Castellano, who revealed the plans he and the comedians had for the ferry in an interview with Curbed magazine. In the interview, Ron Costellano revealed that even though he connected to Davidson and Jost through Paul Italia, they have been pretty hands on with the renovation plans. “﻿They have input. They see everything. We have meetings as needed, sometimes twice a week, sometimes every three months,” he revealed.

He also revealed some of the plans the four of them have for the ferry. ﻿It’s going to have a lot of things. I think right now, we have six bars and two venues operated separately or combined. We have outdoor event space, we have restaurants — two restaurants,” Castellano said. He revealed that there will be 24 hotel rooms on the ship’s fifth level and will have private sundecks. But he also revealed that there are no plans for pools on the ferry as of yet, saying, ﻿A pool is something that keeps coming up. We’re going back and forth. There’s little Jacuzzi kind of thing, but not a full-on pool. We’d have to do a floating pool.”

Castellano, who is known for doing a lot of historic renovations said that they want to keep the vibe of the boat from when it was originally built in 1965 as it has its own charm. “For the outside of the ferry, the goal would be sort of like when you have a landmarked building, where you have to keep the exterior original and on the inside, you can do what you want. It’s not like we’re painting it blue. Conversion is the key word: We’re converting to another use, so you take what’s sort of special about the original and repurpose it,” he revealed.

What did Davidson and Jost say about the boat?

Davidson had previously said that the boat will probably travel to and from New York and Miami, and Castellano agreed, saying, ﻿”I think that’s exactly still the plan. It doesn’t have to be in one place. It can move, so we’re exploring both locations.” He also added that the locations aren’t completely finalized and they will find a proper location, especially because they will not be fixing up the engines and only tow it between the two docks. ﻿”We aren’t fixing up the engine and we plan to tow it between locations. And once you take out the propulsion system, it’s a floating barge, and that means it will be regulated like a building. So even though it was a boat, the Department of Buildings would have to inspect it,” he said.

Pete Davidson had talked to people back in February of 2022, just a month after buying it. He said, “There is going to be a bar, there is going to be a nice restaurant and… the lower level, the big space is going to be an entertainment space and we're going to dock it in the city.” Even with his high hopes for the big boat, the comedian joked, “Or it could all go to s**t and I'll be doing lots and lots of gigs next year.” He also revealed to Seth Meyeres during his appearance on the Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers podcast that the boat was going to retain its original ageless charm. “It’s the biggest ferry, it’s substantially bigger than all the other ones. I'm just glad it's not turned to scrap or whatever. It’s actually funny that this will be a lifelong problem for me and Colin,” he joked.

Jost too joined in on the fun with the boat last year as the SNL comedian posted about doing a Ferry Money Tour to get funds for the boat renovation. In the same post he also mentioned that he was “stone cold sober” while he purchased the boat with Davidson even though the other said they were stoned. The caption also said, “We’re excited to prove the non-believers wrong. You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words.”

