Former So You Think You Can Dance contestant Korra Obidi is seeking help after she was reportedly assaulted by a stranger with a knife in London.

So You Think You Can Dance alum Korra Obidi gives an update post-alleged assault

The Nigerian dancer, known for auditioning on SYTYCD while pregnant in 2019, shared on Instagram that she was taken to the hospital after the attack, where she feared the liquid thrown on her might be acid.

In a video she posted, Korra showed the aftermath, asking a bystander for their Coke to rinse her burning face. She said, "I escaped with the best possible scenario and for this I am grateful. Hoping the investigations will yield some closure as to who the ring leader to all these attacks are."

Giving further updates, Korra posted a video with caption that read, “Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK 🇬🇧 in the middle of a live stream. There's been a lot of hate in the past but this physical assault is a wake up call." She later also added in the comment section, “Guys I’m in the hospital. Safety with travel is no longer a luxury but necessity. The acid was salicylic and I was lucky. Love you guys.”

The bystander noticed blood on Korra's jacket, and later footage showed a knife with what looked like blood on it on the ground. Korra described her attacker as a 5-foot-tall woman and asked her followers to email her with any information. She also mentioned she was in the hospital and emphasized the importance of safety during travel.

Korra mentioned an ongoing investigation and expressed gratitude for escaping with minimal harm. She hopes the investigation will bring closure and identify the person behind these attacks.

What did authorities say about the attack?

Police you reached on the site, told People that, “Officers attended and found a woman in her 30s with a cut to her hand and reporting a liquid had been thrown at her face. She was taken to hospital for treatment,” the statement added in part. “Another woman left the scene prior to police arrival.”

She further wrote in the caption, "I have been suffering in silence for 2 years since divorce. Glad this was LIVE and there is ample evidence. Don’t want to wait till the worse happens and help will finally come. This can only be God (joining hands emoji). Thank you everyone. (Red heart emoji) Outsider Out Now."

Sadly, such attacks on women are increasing worldwide. Recently, Bethenny Frankel shared her experience of being punched in the face in NYC, joining many other women speaking out against such violence.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Says ‘Africa Is In My Heart’ At The 'Potential Is Awaiting' Pannel To Discuss Future For Children In Africa