Prince Harry Says ‘Africa Is In My Heart’ At The 'Potential Is Awaiting' Pannel To Discuss Future For Children In Africa

Prince Harry feels the need to “give back” to Africa through his charity Sentebale after it gave him so much solace. The Prince made a surprise appearance at the event and joined the panel discussions with Sentebale executives.

During the discussions, he recalled the time he spent in the country and shared his deep love for its community, people, culture, wildlife and freedom.

Prince Harry was part of the ‘Potential Is Awaiting’ panel

On April 11, The Duke of Sussex joined the Potential is Awaiting panel discussion at the South Beach restaurant Zaytinya at the Ritz Carlton Hotel. The discussion was on ways to disperse capital to improve prospects for the next generation in South Africa.

The Duke has been an advocate for change in the country and has relentlessly worked towards it with his charity, Sentebale. It helps children in Africa who are affected by poverty, Aids/HIV, inequality, or other adversities.

Prince Seeiso of Lesotho co-founded it with Prince Harry in 2006, and notably, their respective mothers, Mamohato and Princess Diana, also worked for the country's well-being.

"At the heart of Sentebale, what we've always believed is that every single young person should have a chance at a better future," the Duke said.

Harry shared his love for the country and said, "Africa's in my heart, and Africa's in my soul. I first went there when I was 12, 13 years old, and after so many years, I wanted to give back to it because it had given me so much.”

Prince Harry’s commitment to Sentebale

A statement on the panel revealed that the charity has the potential to disperse capital and use it to benefit future generations. It further revealed that Sentebale is looking for opportunities to scale its core initiatives. It is "focused on health, wealth creation, climate resilience, and the next generation."

Prince Harry’s friend Nacho Figueras told People’s Magazine, "From day one, I saw how committed he was to his charity."

"Fast forward 15 years, I've been to Lesotho with him a few times, and I've seen what great work the charity does and how important it is for a lot of kids, how committed he is, how much he really cares about it," Figueras added.

Prince Harry’s upcoming Polo show on Netflix

The youngest son of King Charles and Suits alum Meghan Markle both have non-fiction Netflix shows in the works. Harry will play the royal sport of Polo on his Netflix special, which is nicknamed The Sport of Kings. It will be shot primarily at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida. Meanwhile, the Duchess is working on the latest cooking and entertainment show, which Leah Hariton will produce.