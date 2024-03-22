‘Sorry': Lukas Gage Apologizes For 'Wasting' Shania Twain's Time By Making Her Sing At His Short-Lived Wedding

Remembering the brief time he was married, Lukas Gage is now apologizing to celebrities for wasting their precious time.

By Tejas Mundhada
Published on Mar 22, 2024  |  01:58 PM IST |  328
Lukas Gage apologizes to Shania Twain and Kim Kardashian
Lukas Gage (IMDb)

Lukas Gage was married to Chris Appleton for a very short period of time. As the couple is no longer together, the ex-husband of the celebrity hairstylist has spoken his heart out during his recent interview. 

Let's get to know what the Road House actor has to say.

Lukas Gage about his marriage

It was just six weeks ago when both Lukas Gage and Appleton first appeared on the red carpet together and then flew to Las Vegas. This is where they both got married. Interestingly, Appleton's A-list client, Kim Kardashian, administered the entire ceremony.

Along with the most prominent faces from the Hollywood industry, country singer Shania Twain was also a part of the wedding. She had performed her 1988 hit song You’re Still the One at the ceremony, and the actor still holds onto that performance. 

However, talking to Andy Cohen during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Gage stated, “I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time.”

Further recalling the sweet memories from his wedding day, Gage stated, “I mean, ‘We’re still holding on; you’re still the one’ after, like, three weeks? That was unhinged.”

Related Stories

Matthew Modine To Officiate Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding With Jake Bongiovi? Actor Reveals
entertainment
Matthew Modine To Officiate Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding With Jake Bongiovi? Actor Reveals
Here's Why The Bold And The Beautiful And The Young And The Restless Are Off Today
entertainment
Here's Why The Bold And The Beautiful And The Young And The Restless Are Off Today

Advertisement

Although the actor enjoyed the performance and has also stated that he is a huge fan of the artist, the regret could be felt strongly, as the You actor went on to say, “That was like the biggest waste of her time. But I love you, Shania. I’m really sorry about that.”

Lukas Gage apologizes to Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star had made huge efforts for Luke Gage and Chris Appleton's wedding. However, the marriage did not last long, and almost seven months from the day of their wedding the pair separated their paths.

Chris Appleton filed for divorce on November 13 following “irreconcilable differences.”

The filing shocked everyone around the industry, especially the ones who took part wholeheartedly in the wedding. This is what led to Gage apologizing to Kardashian. 

“Kim’s great. She was really sweet to fly us all out and take care of us and pay for everything,” stated the 28-year-old actor during Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live. 

Gage further went on and said, “Yeah, sorry to Kim and Shania.”

Gage and Appleton tied the knot on April 22, last year. The wedding in which the couple was seen wearing matching fur coats was even featured on an episode of The Kardashians. 

All in all, through the words of Lukas Gage, it could be felt that the last six months were a “manic episode” of his life.

ALSO READ: Euphoria Star Lukas Gage Reveals He Didn't Puke But 'Dry-Heaved' On Set While Filming Smile 2

Advertisement

FAQs

When did Chris Appleton file for a divorce?
Chris Appleton filed for divorce on 12 November 2024.
When did Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage get married?
The couple got married last year on April 22.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Tejas Mundhada

An avid CBM follower, I like all things heavy, my music, my weights, and the movies. If you've

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles