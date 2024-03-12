‘Two Fights by End of the Year’: Conor McGregor Opens Up About Fighting Plans for 2024 and Said THIS About His Movie Career

Conor McGregor is one of the most prominent figures in combat sports history. The Irishman has garnered much attention due to his brash personality and iconic performances in the octagon. Compared to his UFC counterparts, ‘The Notorious’ is much more than the sport. Throughout his career, the Dubliner has entered several avenues like Whiskey salesmanship and merchandise.

Apart from those, McGregor has also officially entered Hollywood. The Irishman’s acting career seemed to begin laudably due to his star power and charisma on the screen. His debut movie, Road House, has many fans anticipating it due to its loud and action-filled previews.

Conor McGregor Yearns To Fight Twice by End of 2024

Despite the congratulatory messages for his acting debut, fans of McGregor wish to witness him step into the cage, especially after the Irishman’s last fight against Dustin Poirier ended in an unfortunate loss for the MMA superstar. Recently, ‘The Notorious’ provided hope for fans with his anticipated return to fighting in 2024.

During promotions for his debut movie ‘Road House,’ Conor touched on his future fight plans. The fighter was asked about his next step in Hollywood and he said, “There’s potentially maybe an opportunity for something down the line.” The MMA fighter seems to be open-minded and continue with his acting career.

Regarding his future in the UFC, the fighter did not hold back. “Hopefully I get a fight date booked. I’m looking to compete a couple of times by the end of the year. I’d love two fights in, by the end of the year.” The Irishman also mentioned his acting experience as delightful.

“But for me, my game inside that octagon is far from over. And I’m eager to get back,” ended Conor McGregor. Regardless of his successful ventures, ‘The Notorious’ feels incomplete without the performances in the cage.

Dana White Rejects the Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz Trilogy Fight Offer

The Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz rivalry remains one of the most iconic series of events in the UFC. The back-and-forths when it comes to trash-talking are highly entertaining, even for a non-combat sports fan.

With a win each, both fighters have always been staunch rivals. There have always been talks regarding a trilogy fight for McGregor vs. Diaz. Years later, the pairing still garners a lot of attention and interest from fans who tune in to witness their warfare in the cage.

On Mexican Independence Day, Conor McGregor recently teased fans with a possible Nate Diaz trilogy fight at the Sphere Arena in Las Vegas. This had fans anticipating the return of an iconic rivalry. However, the recent news regarding the trilogy might disappoint UFC fans.

At the UFC 299 post-fight press conference, the president of the UFC, Dana White, was questioned about his thoughts regarding McGregor’s claims. White immediately rejected the idea. “I’m not doing that fight,” replied Dana.

