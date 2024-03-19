Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spending Time Together During Eras Break; Couple Looks 'Happy as Ever'

The hottest couple in town is now taking time to relax after Travis Kelce’s major win at the Super Bowl and Taylor Swift’s successful Eras Tour concert in Singapore. Kelce was seen at the Singapore concert, where the singer gave a sweet shout-out to her beau.

A source reveals that the couple is “happy as ever” and are spending quality time in LA together.

Kelce and Swift are spending quality time in private

They are looking for places to spend time without paparazzi and flashes on their faces. As per latest reports, the love birds were seen together at last weekend's members-only West Hollywood hotspot, the Bird Streets Club.

The couple also attended the Oscars After-Party to avoid the cameras and gossip since the event had a no-phone policy.

Swift and Kelce flew back to LA after the Singapore tour and are enjoying some free time. "Travis has been hanging out with friends and is having a good time just relaxing in L.A.," the source has revealed to a media outlet.

The couple looked in “great moods” at Gucci's annual "The Party." An insider from the party said they spent most of their time on the patio and seemed to be having fun. "He was protective of her and she was delightful and glowing — they seemed very happy together and loving the night," said the insider.

Singapore tour success and plans for Swift

Controversies aside, the All Too Well singer’s performance at the Singapore concert was a huge success. And Swift’s family ties to the country made it extra special for her and the crowds.

"We got to play six shows in Singapore for the most wonderful crowds — just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who traveled and put so much effort into being at our shows," Swift said about the show. "What an unforgettable way to end this leg of the tour!!" she added.

The Cheif’s player also got to see her shows, "I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras tour," he said. The singer gave a shoutout to her boyfriend as she changed the lyrics of Karma to “Karma is the guy on the Cheifs, coming straight home to me,” as Kelce blushed away.

Swift has earned that free time as she will soon be busy with the Europe leg of the Eras Tour and the release of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.