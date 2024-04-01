Spoiler Alert: Details of HBO's The Regime Episode 5 All Ye Faithful are revealed ahead.

In the latest episode of HBO's The Regime, Chancellor Elena Vernham, played by Kate Winslet, faces her worst nightmare as she's betrayed, attacked, and ousted from power in a coup. As the chaos and destruction unravel, the fate of Andrea's son Oskar is let on a cliffhanger. Read on to know what happened at the end of The Regime.

The Regime Series Ending Explained; Exploring Oskar's Fate

In the final moments of Episode 5, titled All Ye Faithful, rebels seize the Palace on Christmas Eve, leaving chaos and destruction in their wake. Elena and her lover Herbert Zubak, portrayed by Matthias Schoenaerts, flee through dungeon tunnels, reminiscent of past episodes.

However, the episode's greatest tragedy unfolds with the fate of Agnes, the Palace's manager, played by Andrea Riseborough. Agnes, torn between loyalty to Elena and the safety of her son Oskar, ultimately signals to her son that they will escape to Paris, away from Elena's grasp.

As rebels storm the Palace, Elena and Zubak abandon Oskar in their escape, leaving him hiding under a piano. Agnes rushes to save him but tragically falls to a bullet, a bitter end to her unwavering loyalty.

Andrea Riseborough sheds light on Agnes' turmoil, describing her loyalty to Elena as familial, despite the unstable circumstances. She expressed during The Regime press, “She’s very, very loyal to Elena, but she’s loyal to her in a familial way and that’s been weaponized against her,” she added, “She’s had a child stolen basically, and is co-parenting with somebody who’s a little bit unstable, and that’s hard to navigate,” per Decider.

The Regime's showrunner Will Tracy discusses Oskar's fate

While Elena flees underground, Oskar's fate remains uncertain. Creator Will Tracy leaves Oskar's fate ambiguous, allowing viewers to speculate on his future.

Will Tracy said during the press, “You know what, this sounds like I’m being a coy showrunner or an indecisive showrunner, but I don’t necessarily have an answer,” She added, “Or maybe I feel that I’m happy for the audience to ascertain what might have happened to him.”

“I imagine it’s probably not the rosiest tale, but nor do I necessarily imagine that he’s dead, per se. But I don’t think it’s a great situation.” She said, “I don’t have an answer, I really don’t. And I was happy to leave that sort of a bit ambiguous.”

As The Regime heads towards its series finale, viewers are left pondering Oskar's fate and the repercussions of Elena's downfall. Inspired by real events, the series explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the consequences of power.

All the episodes of The Regime are available to stream on HBO.