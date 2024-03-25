The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chaos At Crimson, Explosive Ex-Encounters, And Intense Power Struggles Take Center Stage

In the upcoming episode airing on Monday, March 25, viewers of The Young and Restless will be treated to a dramatic episode of the CBS hit after an extended hiatus of four days.

To let you know, The Young and the Restless did not air on March 21 and 22, as well as the weekends, due to the network's coverage of the ongoing March Madness.

Returning to the spoilers of the fan-favorite show, the teaser for Monday's episode of The Young and the Restless reveals exes unexpectedly crossing paths. At the same time, Diana Jenkins and Kyle Abbott, the mother-son duo, find themselves embroiled in a power struggle.

Additionally, chaos ensues at Crimson.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday hint chaos at Crimson — Will Lily fire Heather?

On Monday, viewers of The Young and the Restless may witness a dramatic confrontation between Heather Stevens and Lily Winters at the coffee house. Heather will express concern about her Chancellor-Winters job, and it's all due to Daniel Romalotti.

While Lily won't fire Heather just yet, she will storm away from their table, furious and fuming. And as she does, she’ll run smack into her ex, aka Daniel.

Do you sense an explosive discussion brewing?

Things get messy between Tucker and Audra — Will Nate Hastings make it even worse?

The Young and the Restless spoiler for March 25 hints at heightened drama at Crimson. Following the conflicts involving Heather and Lily, exes Audra Charles and Tucker McCall, recently split up by Ashley Abbott, find themselves in a heated confrontation.

During their face-off at Crimson, this week's preview of the show depicts Audra attempting to leave, with Tucker intervening to stop her. Just then, Nate Hastings enters and urges McCall to "let her go." Will this further complicate Tucker and Audra's already tumultuous relationship? Tune in to find out.

The power struggle between Diane and Kyle intensifies — will Diane take up Jabot’s CEO spot?

Things were going pretty smoothly for Diane Jenkins and Kyle Abbott until she was awarded Jabot’s CEO spot, a job that Kyle, her son, has been after for a while.

No doubt, the mother-son duo are to get into a battle for dominance and squabble over the rankings at the company.

Will they manage to resolve their differences soon, or will their professional disagreements consume them? Tune in to Y&R or follow Pinkvilla for daily updates on your favorite show.