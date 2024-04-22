What Role Did Meg Bennett Play On The Young And The Restless? Exploring Character Amid Actress' Death At 75

Bennett, who died of cancer, is most remembered for her portrayal of Julia Newman on The Young and the Restless during the 1980s. Later on, she also went on to contribute as a scriptwriter on the show.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Apr 22, 2024
The Young and the Restless Instagram
Meg Bennet (The Young and the Restless Instagram)

Meg Bennett, the beloved actress and writer known for her roles in soap operas like The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, passed away on April 11. The unfortunate news of her demise was announced by her family on April 21 via an obituary, first published in the Los Angeles Times. Bennett, 75, died of cancer, the obituary informed.

Bennett gained her greatest recognition for her portrayal of Julia Newman on the long-running series, The Young and the Restless, for six years during the 1980s. Want to know more about her character on this cult-favorite show? Continue reading!

Julia Newman on The Young and the Restless: Meg Bennett's Most Memorable TV Role

Meg Bennet as Julia Newman in The Young and the Restless (IMDb)

Bennett’s Julia Newman was one of the most pivotal characters in the soap opera’s storyline. Known for her complexity and depth, Bennett, as Julia, captivated audiences with her memorable performance. She entered The Young and the Restless as the beautiful wife of Victor Newman, a powerful and enigmatic figure in Genoa City who at once loved his wife dearly but was now too caught up in his work and professional life. 

As Victor's focus wanes, Julia forms a platonic bond with Brock Reynolds, sparking jealousy in Victor. In retaliation, he cheats on her with his secretary.

Throughout Bennett's tenure as Julia Newman, her character faced numerous challenges, including Victor’s jealousy, suspicion, and obsession with his wife. However, despite her struggles, Julia remained a resilient character who fought for her autonomy and independence. Bennett’s portrayal of the character resonated with the viewers fiercely, earning her a place in soap opera history. 

In addition to her on-screen role as Julia Newman, Meg Bennett’s off-screen contribution to the show included writing storylines that added depth and drama to the depiction. Overall, Bennett's time on The Young and the Restless remains a significant part of both her own legacy and the show's.

The Young and the Restless pays tribute to Meg Bennett 


"Y&R mourns the loss of Meg Bennett who graced Y&R with her talents both on and off screen beginning in 1980 as “Julia Newman” and then as member of the Y&R Writing Staff for many years," the show's official Instgaram handle posted on Monday, following the news of Bennett's demise.  

"Our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones."

Meg Bennett's Personal Life

Meg Bennett was born as Helena Margaret Bennett on October 4, 1948. She grew up in Pasadena, California, before moving to New York and then eventually to Los Angeles to pursue her career in acting and writing. 

Bennett is survived by her husband of 19 years, a nine-time Daytime Emmy winner, Robert Guza Jr. The duo met while working together on General Hospital. She is also survived by her brother, sister, two stepdaughters, four grandchildren, and a bevy of nieces and nephews.

FAQ

What was the cause of Meg Bennett's death?
Meg Bennett lost her battle with cancer.
What did Meg Bennett say about her career in acting and writing?
In a 1985 interview, Meg Bennett noted that she favored writing more than acting, stating that writing gave her more control and the ability to initiate things on her own.
How long did Meg Bennett play Julia Newman on The Young and the Restless?
Meg Bennett played Julia Newman on The Young and the Restless for six years during the 1980s.
