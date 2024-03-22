Find Out Why The Bold And The Beautiful And The Young And The Restless Are Not Airing Today

Restless anticipation fills the hearts of fans as The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless go on a brief hiatus. These cherished daytime dramas will not unveil new episodes on Thursday and Friday, leaving fans yearning for their beloved characters' next moves. While the reason behind this pause may be understandable, it's met with reluctance by the devoted viewers.

So, what's the scoop? Dive in for the quintessential update on this tantalizing hiatus.

Why are the Bold and the Beautiful and the Young and the Restless off today?

The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless are off on Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22, due to March Madness, as reported by Soaps In Depth.

Per the outlet, fans will have to wait until Monday, March 25, to see fresh episodes of their darling shows.

Why the break, though?

It's because the CBS slots that these shows took up have been preempted for the March Madness tournaments that are scheduled to air on the network this week.

More about March Madness — The collegiate basketball championship

March Madness is an annual NCAA college basketball tournament that takes place in March.

Per the official description of the tournament posted on the NCAA website, “The NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament is a single-elimination tournament of 68 teams that compete in seven rounds for the national championship.”

“The penultimate round is known as the Final Four when only court teams are left,” the description informs in part.

For anyone interested, here's the 2024 March Madness schedule.

Sunday, March 17: Selection Sunday

March 19-20: First Four

March 21–22: First Round

March 23–24: Second Round

March 28–29: Sweet 16

March 30-31: Elite Eight

April 6: Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

April 8: NCAA championship game at the same venue.

Concurrently with the men's NCAA tournament, the women's team will also be competing.

Back to the Bold and the Beautiful and the Young and the Restless.

New episodes of the show premiere on TV on weekdays between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm.

The episodes are also available for streaming through the CBS website, Paramount+, and Pluto TV.

Both the shows are as ancient as they could be, with The Young and the Restless having debuted in 1973 and currently being in its 50th season and The Bold and the Beautiful having debuted in 1987 and currently airing its 37th season.

