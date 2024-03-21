The Young and the Restless: What Really Happened To Aunt Jordan After She Took Poison?

Content Warning: This article contains references to attempted suicide.

Can't imagine The Young and the Restless without aunt Jordan anymore. That woman has a flair for drama like no other character on the show. From wigs to elaborate schemes, Jordan has kept the Newmans on their feet ever since she showed up, and in a new bid to make the family’s life a living hell, she has downed a vial of poison.

Does she die for good? The ambiguity around the question persists.

Is Jordan dead or alive? The Young and the Restless Spoiler

Tuesday, March 19 episode of the show ends with Jordan downing poison, which according to her, was three times more powerful than what she used at the lake house. She takes the drastic and rather dramatic step in the presence of Victoria, Claire, and Nikki after the trio confronts her.

But does it truly end so easily? Her history suggests otherwise.

Jordan excels at deceiving people, almost like a pro. She's managed to escape from prison, disappear in a fire, vanish in ventilation systems, and even successfully disguise herself with the help of a wig or two.

Regarding the uncertainty surrounding her poisoning incident, the ambiguity remains unresolved.

What happened on the Wednesday episode of The Young and the Restless?

It wasn't clear if Victoria, Nikki, and Claire got help for Jordan, as the March 20 episode started with the women back at the ranch, obviously looking bewildered after their ordeal in the basement with Jordan.

Advertisement

Also, Jordan features in Claire’s dreams, telling her, “I’m not finished. There's a lot more to burn down.”

Claire fires back, saying she can't hurt her anymore (because she's dead?), so she can just go to hell.

Could that mean aunt Jordan has already departed for hell? No answers to the question in the last episode of the show were provided.

What's worse for the viewers: the next episode of The Young and the Restless will not air before Monday, as the Thursday and Friday slots on CBS have been preempted by the network for the coverage of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Adam Ruin Claire's Chance at Redemption?