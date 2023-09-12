The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Why did Tucker return without Ashley from their honeymoon?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature epiphanies, wedding planning, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the September 12, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, and Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, left for Paris to enjoy their newly wedded life. This happened after she almost choked on a grape and Diane, played by Susan Walters, saved her life. Ashley has always disliked her, so much so that she has actively plotted against her. But it seems like this encounter has changed her thoughts on Diane. Tucker, on the other hand, doesn't share the same thoughts about their nemesis.

Even though they went together in an attempt to celebrate their marriage and escape from the usual drama for a while, when Tucker returned, he was alone. What happened to her? Why did Ashley not return with her husband after their honeymoon? When Abby confronts him about where her mother is, what will Tucker say in response? What will this lead to?

Meanwhile, Diane and Jack, played by Peter Bergman, got married in the courthouse alone since they wanted to tie the knot as soon as possible. Now, the couple have decided to host the wedding they wanted with all of their family and friends present. The couple decide on a date and rejoice about it. How will everyone react to this? Will they be welcoming and warm towards their decision or nonchalant? Not everyone is Diane's fan, but it's a happy occasion.

Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, successfully evaded time in prison for her crimes, but her children did not keep their anger a secret. They made sure to let her know that they hadn't forgiven her for her acts. Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, even told his mother that he does not want her interfering in his life. But Phyllis can never help it. She wiggles into the personal lives of her son Daniel and daughter Summer, played by Allison Lanier.

