Daytime Emmy Awards 2024: The Young And The Restless Star Eric Braeden Gets Nominated For First Time In 20 Years

Eric Braeden, 83 is nominated for Emmys this year. This nomination comes after more than 20 years, since his last win in 1998. The actor is a primal part of The Young and Restless series. The series has been running since 1973.

The legendary actor has been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Performance In A Day Time Drama Series: Actor category. Along with him, many other household names are nominated in this category including Scott Clifton from The Bold And The Beautiful, Thorsten Kaye from The Bold And The Beautiful and John McCook also from The Bold And The Beautiful, Eric Martsolf from Days Of Our Lives.

Seems like this category is filled with the audience's favorite. Many fans are eager to find out which category their favorite actor or actress will win an Emmy this year.

Eric Braeden's previous Emmy win

Although this nomination for Braeden came out after more than 20 years, we shall not forget his previous Emmy win. The Young and the Restless star won his first and only Emmy in 1998. He won in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor In Drama Series.

As per The List, in a behind-the-scenes interview, the actor revealed that it was an honor to have received the Emmy for his co-star Melody Thomas Scott. He said, “I have to tell you, when Mel gave it to me on the set, I had no clue that she was going to do that. I couldn't have received it from a person that I would have more liked to have received it from”

He also thanked his fellow actors for the win, he named, Peter Bergman, Heather Tom, Joshua Morrow, and Melody Thomas Scott. He also further thanked the crew. He ended his speech by saying, “You are all part of this.”

Eric Braeden on his character in The Young And The Restless

Having played the character of Victor Newman since 1973, we can surely make out that the actor knows his character in and out. One of the reasons why Braeden is a celebrated actor is that he is not afraid to go off the script when it comes to playing Victor Newman.

In 2022, the actor revealed to Soap Opera Digest, “Because I know the history of the character too much. And I will sometimes (go off script) also because I know it so well, add dialogue that I come up with on the spot. And I sometimes feel that something needs to be said, needs to be emphasized."

He has also spoken about his intention to stay in the longest-running show, The Young and the Restless. In 2021, he expressed to People that he intends to work in this show as long as he can. He revealed that he loves his life, colleagues, family, and friends. He added, “So do I see myself retiring anytime soon? Hell no! My life has been enriched by having been introduced to so many things.”

