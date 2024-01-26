Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series The Young and the Restless.

In the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless on Friday, January 26, Victoria Newman is worried about her daughter Claire Grace, thinking that Jordan has caused her harm again. Jordan claimed to be Claire's mother, and an orderly believed it, giving Claire a phone thinking Victoria was on the line. This upsets Claire, and Victoria may try to comfort her, but Claire appears distant.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Victoria, distressed by the situation, will find solace in Nate Hastings. Though their romantic relationship didn't work out, Nate assures Victoria that he'll be there as a friend.

Meanwhile, Diane Jenkins-Abbott teases Nikki Newman after witnessing a close moment between Nikki and Jack Abbott. Jack disapproves of Diane's attempts to bother Nikki and urges her to stop. Nikki, dealing with her struggles, may need understanding rather than added pressure.

Ashley Abbott faces challenges as she believes Tucker McCall is gaslighting her about an incident in Paris. To get to the truth, Ashley hints at using hypnosis, but Traci Abbott suggests seeking security footage for concrete proof. Traci supports Ashley's new strategy, emphasizing the importance of honest updates.

Previously on The Young and the Restless:

In yesterday's The Young and the Restless episode, at work, Summer and Chelsea excitedly chat about the upcoming spring line. Chelsea notices Summer's upbeat mood and inquires about the positive turn in her life. Wondering if it involves Chance, Chelsea playfully nudges Summer, who grins and hints at the possibility.

However, she assures Chelsea that she had no role in Chance and Sharon's breakup. Chelsea, amazed at Summer's newfound cheerfulness, suggests they grab lunch. Summer, bubbling with anticipation, shares her excitement, expressing fluttery feelings about the upcoming meal.

Meanwhile, at Chancellor-Winters, Chance expresses gratitude to Billy for mentoring him. Billy recalls initial reservations but acknowledges Chance's growth. Chance reveals a newfound direction in his life, deeply invested in the company. Billy, curious about Chance's personal life, touches upon his breakup with Sharon.

Switching to Society, Abby observes Heather and Daniel's connection, sensing more than just friendship. Devon, at their table, wonders about the potential romantic vibe between Heather and Daniel. Across the room, Heather and Daniel discuss their recent intimate encounter, contemplating its meaning. Daniel grapples with conflicting emotions and worries about hurting Lily, while Heather encourages him to seize the opportunity for a fresh start.

