Kurt Cobain passed away almost 30 years ago, but a man named Tom Grant claims to have the official autopsy report, which the public has never seen until now. G

Grant, a private investigator, shared the PDF on his Twitter account, providing a download link for anyone interested. He stated that this is the first time the report has been made public. Grant has been investigating Cobain's death since 1994, and his website documents his findings.

He wrote on Twitter, Download the link for a free copy of the Kurt Cobain Autopsy Report at: http://cobaincase.com/Cobain Autopsy.pdf Copy/paste the entire link, including "Autopsy.pdf" into your browser window). This is the first time this report has been made public.

Although Grant asserts that the document is authentic, he doesn't disclose how he obtained it. During the original incident, Kurt Cobain's autopsy was not released due to Washington state laws preventing the disclosure of such information. However, family members could access these documents. Grant's publication of the autopsy report raises questions about its legitimacy.

The alleged report, which we won't delve into due to its graphic nature, reportedly confirms what many have believed for years – that Cobain died by suicide, using a shotgun. The document also contains information about substances found in Cobain's system at the time of his death.

Despite attempts to verify the report's authenticity, King County officials refused to comment, citing Washington state law. Cobain, survived by his wife Courtney Love and daughter Frances Bean, left an enduring impact through his music with Nirvana. He tragically took his own life at the age of 27.

Fans of Nirvana, as well as those interested in the details surrounding Cobain's death, may find the purported autopsy report intriguing. However, its validity remains uncertain without official confirmation, leaving room for continued speculation about the circumstances surrounding the iconic musician's untimely demise.

How did Kurt Cobain get into drugs?

Born on February 20, 1967, in Aberdeen, Washington, Kurt Cobain became a renowned American rock musician, gaining fame as the lead singer, guitarist, and primary songwriter for the influential grunge band Nirvana. Despite a happy early childhood, Cobain's life took a challenging turn when his parents divorced at the age of nine, leading to a troubled adolescence marked by emotional distress, anger, and a tumultuous relationship with his family.

This difficult period significantly influenced his later music, serving as both a subject and a catalyst for his creative expression. During his teenage years, Cobain navigated between various relatives' homes, stayed with friends' parents, and occasionally resorted to sleeping under bridges. It was during this time that he engaged in teenage rebellion, experimenting with drugs and participating in minor acts of vandalism.

