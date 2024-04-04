Tia Mowry Opens Up On Recovering From Divorce; Calls It A 'New Chapter'

The Sister, Sister actress Tia Mowry has opened up about her life post divorce from partner of 15 years, Cory Hardict. Their divorce finalized in April 2023 and the actress posted a video on her Instagram that showed her journey post divorce in detail. What exactly happened? Find out.

What did Tia Mowry post on her Instagram?

The Instant Mom actress posted a montage on her Instagram on April 3, 2024 when she opened up about the whirlwind journey. She even expressed how her life has been as a mother since the split. As the Double Wedding actress gave a voiceover, she said, “Recovering from a divorce feels like a whirlwind journey," and added, “I found out through the process that divorce isn't a place where we arrive, it's entering a new chapter in life with many nuances, and no one-size-fits-all handbook." The video was a collection of various pictures the actress took at a photoshoot. She looked happy, strong and fresh dancing, enjoying herself in those snapshots. The Hollywood Horror actress also added posing in her all black outfit, "One moment you're relieved, feeling like you've conquered something significant, then suddenly emotions hit you all over again.” Mowry also said, "It's a side of divorce that isn't often discussed, especially when there are kids involved.” The actress has two children-Cairo, a 5-year-old and Cree, a 12-year-old. They were also a part of the montage. Mowry has also extensively taken to gymming. Regarding this, the actress said in the clip, "You strive to be a role model, teaching them resilience and self-care. You try different things to soothe and release emotional buildup.” She also added, "Exercise, journaling your thoughts, meditation, and seeking therapy to cope with the breakup and the dreams you had for the future."

Did Tia Mowry get emotional during the voiceover for this montage?

Yes. At one point Mowry was overpowered by emotions. She said, “someday I believe I’ll be able to look back on this time with nothing but warmth and gratitude for the beautiful children brought into my life and the stronger version of myself that emerged from the experience." She even revealed how strength lies in sharing those stories. Towards the end Mowry said, “As women we take our power back by sharing our stories and bringing any deep shame we hold from this experience into the light. I love you guys, Tia.” As the actress embraces her new journey of resilience, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

