Who Is Tia Mowry’s Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict? All About Him As Exes Have Awkward Red Carpet Interaction

The Sister, Sister actress was talking to HuffPost on the red carpet at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday when she noticed Cody Hardrict walking by. Mowry gave the All American: Homecoming actor a wave, seemingly unsure of how to proceed, and then he hesitantly walked over to her.

The Awkward Run-In Of The Couple

After seeming to hesitate, the two finally leaned in to give one other what some fans called a “church hug” rather than a romantic one. Social media users reacted quickly to the awkward moment by racing to the comments area. “The church embraces me,” a commenter said. Someone else took a dig, saying, “They drop the kids off and act like they don’t see each other.” Another said, “Always odd to see how awkward things can get between people who were once together.”

The former couple’s allegedly awkward run-in was dismissed as a mere stiff run-in by other users. One individual commented, “He wasn’t sure if a handshake or hug was appropriate. Yet they’re in public, so perhaps he also wanted to avoid breaking any rules.” “Maybe he was just trying to respect her boundaries, especially in a public setting with cameras everywhere,” said a second commenter, “that isn’t his wife anymore.”

Advertisement

The Couples Are Happy Co-Parents

In October 2022, Mowryand Hardict finalised the divorce in April 2023. Son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, have joint physical custody of their parents. The lead actress of “The Game” spoke candidly about their breakup on Instagram at the time. She shared on Instagram in 2022, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different.” The post was emotional.

In the 1990s, Hardrict made guest appearances on television programs, including Once and Again, Felicity, That's So Raven, Smart Guy, and ER, to launch his acting career. He made his screen debut in the 1999 romance comedy Never Been Kissed, costarring Drew Barrymore. He has since starred in numerous films and television series, including Lincoln Heights, American Sniper, He's Just Not That Into You, All Eyez on Me, The Chi, and All American: Homecoming.

In addition, he produced several feature films, such as Karen, Destined, The Outpost, and Neighbourhood Watch. Hardrict appeared in the music video for Nicki Minaj's song "Do We Have a Problem" in February 2022. Deadline revealed on January 19, 2022, that Hardrict will use his production firm, Hardcore Films, to make his debut movie, Conmen. He stated to Deadline that the goal of the initiative was to make "timeless, high-quality films" that were similar to the films he grew up watching.

Actor Hardrict and the Game actress initially crossed paths in 1999 while working on an independent picture. Before they started dating in 2000, they became pals. “In 1999, while we were both shooting a film called Hollywood Horror, I got to know my husband Cory on the set. In the final year of Sister, Sister, I decided to start working on my first feature-length movie. I was in my early 20s and balancing work and school, so I wasn’t focused on boys then. But, while Cory and I were filming, he took a liking to me,” Mowry told PEOPLE in 2020.

ALSO READ: Will Selena Gomez Retire From Music After Releasing Her Next Album? Pop Star Reveals