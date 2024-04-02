'Didn’t Predict This Longevity': Tia Mowry And Jackee Harry Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Sister, Sister Premiere

Actresses Tia Mowry and Jackée Harry are reminiscing about their time on Sister, Sister on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the show. The stars who play mother-daughter on the famous American sitcom took to social media to speak about their experiences during the series. Tia, who appeared on the show with her twin, Tamera Mowry-Housley expressed how grateful she was. Jackée took to Twitter to write how she didn’t predict the “longevity or success.”

Jackée Harry on the longevity of Sister, Sister

Actress Jackée Harry tweeted that nobody predicted the show Sister, Sister would go on for that long. The American sitcom successfully aired for 6 seasons after initially being rejected. On the 30th anniversary of the show Jackée, who plays Lisa the adoptive mother to Tia and Tamera took to Twitter to write, “We didn’t predict this longevity or success, but it should come as no surprise. When you put love, friendship, identity & heritage at the core of your work - it turns into something everyone can relate to.”

ALSO READ: ‘Long Time Coming’: Dean McDermott Breaks Silence After Tori Spelling’s Divorce Filing

Tia Mowry grateful for Sister, Sister

Tia Mowry, 45 appeared on the show Sister, Sister with her twin Tamera Mowry-Housley took to Instagram to gratitude. The carousel post featured moments of Tia on the show and a picture with her co-stars Jackée Harry and Tim Reid. “Today is the 30th anniversary of Sister, Sister and I’m so grateful for this show and the experiences it has given me,” the star wrote. “It was the first time I really believed in myself and my dreams. I remember being on a press tour in New York when the show premiered, feeling like all my hard work and prayers had paid off.”

Advertisement

Mowry went on to tell her fans how she and her twin did not give up even when the show was initially rejected. She spoke about how they prayed and later found out that their show would be replacing another show that didn’t do well. She concluded the post by saying, “Whenever I feel like I get to a place where I want to quit, I go back to that moment and remember that dreams do come true and to keep going and keep believing.”

Tamera Mowry-Housley has previously spoken about how “surreal” to be a part of the show. In an interview with People, the actress shared, "I still remember the buzz and the excitement that Sister, Sister brought." She then explained how “cool” it was to see the show become a classic as the younger generations loved it just as much as theirs did. Sister, Sister was about how two twin sisters cross paths at a mall. Their adoptive parents played by Jackée Harry and Tim Reid then decide to move in together to keep the children together.

ALSO READ: All American Season 6 Premiere: New Episodes Drop, How To Watch, And What To Expect; Find Out