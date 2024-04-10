Today's Final Jeopardy (April 9, 2024): Who won Game 152 of Season 40?

Game 152 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on April 9, 2024, and here's what happened. Andrew He, Victoria Groce and Amy Schneider competed against each other to win the 152nd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won April 9, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Victoria Groce won Jeopardy on April 9, 2024, against Andrew He and Amy Schneider. The categories under the first round were World Cities; Van Life; Words That Go Up To 11; Looks Like We’re In Business; Musical Genre Masters; Literary Lines. While Amy gave 6 correct and 0 wrong answers, Victoria gave 14 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and Andrew gave 7 correct and 0 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Victoria at $5,800, Amy at $4,200, and Andrew at $3,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Ancient History; Reboots & Remakes; Nobel Prizes; The Measure Of A Man; Opera Settings; Kneel Before Zed. The score after the round stood with Victoria at $11,400, Andrew at $10,000 and Amy at $7,200. Victoria gave 25 correct answers and 3 wrong responses, Amy gave 25 correct answers with 1 incorrect response, and Andrew gave 13 correct answers with 1 wrong response.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.