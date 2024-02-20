Today's Final Jeopardy (February 19, 2024): Who won Game 116 of Season 40?

Game 116 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 19, 2024, and here's what happened. Taylor Clagett, Deb Bilodeau and Diandra D’Alessio competed against each other to win the 116th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 19, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Deb Bilodeau won Jeopardy on February 16, 2024, against Taylor Clagett and Diandra D’Alessio. The categories under the first round were On States’ Highway Welcome Signs; Their Name’s A Bible Book; Potent Quotables; TV Coaches; It’s All “Small” Stuff; Heavy. While Deb gave 10 correct and 1 wrong answer, Diandra gave 9 correct and 1 incorrect response, and Taylor gave 6 correct and 2 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Deb at $5,800, Diandra at $4,800, and Taylor at $1,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were National Statuary Hall; Awards & Honors; Plant Lore; Geographic Book Titles; Pop; The Question?. The score after the round stood with Deb at $17,200, Diandra at $15,200, and Taylor at $4,600. Deb gave 21 correct answers and 2 wrong responses, while Diandra gave 16 correct answers with 1 incorrect response, and Taylor gave 12 correct answers with 3 wrong responses.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.