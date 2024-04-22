Tom Selleck Calls Himslef ‘Flake’ In His Early Relationships; Actor Gets Candid About Dating And Finding Love

The Magnum PI stud Tom Selleck was rather “self-protective” in his early relationship!

The actor is abuzz as the release date of his memoir You Never Know inches closer. Selleck, who was the cover star of People’s Magazine last week, made several revelations during his chat with the outlet. He recently got candid about his dating life back in 1982!

Tom Selleck’s dating life lacked a ‘Hawaiian punch’

The handsome hunk of the 80s was not much of a lady's man, as one may assume. Although women swarmed whenever he made an appearance, very few caught his attention! “I’m self-protective,” he said. “One of my nightmares would be to get heavily involved with somebody while I’m still trying to figure out what’s going on in my life,” Selleck added.

Apparently, the Blue Bloods actor was a self-proclaimed “flake” in relationships. He would have a great time on dates but not follow up due to his hectic schedule. But he would warn the ladies ahead!

"I've told a couple of people I've gone out with, 'If I don't call you for five or six days, it's not because I didn't have a good time. It's because I'm a flake,'" he said.

Selleck reveals a funny anecdote from his wedding

Although work commitments kept him busy, as he said, “There aren’t enough hours in the day to conduct relationships.” The actor ultimately found the ‘one’ in Jillie Mack, who he’s been married to since 1987.

He shared with People’s Magazine the time they had forgotten their marriage license, which later became his fond memory. "Jillie can talk really fast and a lot and loudly, and I heard all this stuff, and I think Dan went to check, and we had all forgotten the [marriage] license," Selleck said.

Their reverand came to the rescue when the crisis hit the couple as he went back to get the license. "That's what I remember most about the wedding. And Reverend David saying I'll sign the thing anyway," he continued. "And he went all the way into Reno himself so we could have dinner and brought it back. So yeah, it was just an adventure. I wouldn't trade it."

Tom Selleck’s memoir will be released on May 7