Viola Davis, Molly Ringwald, And More Mourn Iris Apfel's Demise At 102; Here's What They All Say

The known fashion and interior designer Iris Apfel, passed away on March 1, 2024. The American businesswoman was 102 years old when she passed away. Known by the whole of Hollywood as a fashion icon, everyone mourned her death. Many co-workers and celebrities commented on the official Instagram post that announced Apfel’s death. Who mourned Apfel’s loss? What did they say? Find all details inside.

Who remembered Iris Apfel? What did they say?

ALSO READ: Who Was Iris Apfel? Exploring The Centenarian Style Icon's Life And Career As She Passes Away At 102

Fellow fashion designer and close friend of Apfel-Donna Karan wrote a heartfelt note to her deceased friend on March 2, 2024. She said, "@iris.apfel had a passion for fashion like no other person. If I’d have to name who the best dressed woman in the world is, it would be Iris. From head to toe with color, jewelry, and the most beautiful little details, no one understood style like she did.”

The 75 year old posted a picture of the two smiling their brightest. DK also added, "She inspired me to do color and more color instead of my usual black and white!” On a more emotional note, she added, "The love that surrounded her will be with her forever and ever. I’m so grateful to have known Iris and her wisdom that she shared with us. This isn’t a goodbye, it is a see you later. You’ll always be in my heart Iris with beautiful memories and I can’t thank you enough for that."

Advertisement

Who else remembered Iris Apfel?

Vera Wang, a fellow fashion designer, also shared a comment to the tribute post of Apfel saying, “Forever an inspiration. RIP. IRIS…..💔.” Viola Davis also added, “Godspeed❤.” Alyssa Milano called Iris a legend in the fashion industry and penned down this. “Rest in Peace, Iris. I had the honor of working with Iris Apfel when I hosted Project Runway All Stars. She did her own alterations the night before on an archival piece of @imisaacmizrahi from the 90s that he had gifted her back then.” Maria Shriver called her friend a businesswoman, fashion model, fashion icon and more. Many celebrities appreciated Apfel’s work and mourned for her loss. While many other celebrities, the fashion industry and Iris’ family recover from the loss, get latest updates on Apfel only from Pinkvilla.