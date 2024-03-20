Did Alyssa Milano Charge 80 USD To Take Selfies During 90s Con After GoFundMe Controversy? Claims Explored

Charmed star Alyssa Milano, has had a year full of hiccups. She was initially accused of charging money through GoFundMe pages, using her son’s baseball team as the reason. It has now been revealed that she charges $80 to click selfies and give autographs at 90s Con to collect cash. But why? Find out.

Yes. Having a celebrity meet and greet is quite common. A source told US Sun how the 51-year-old, "only accepted cash for selfies and autographs at her meet-and-greet booth.” They also revealed how these people were charged on the spot, but many had pre-booked using a website to get a time slot. There were various categories under meet and greet with pricing. While a picture on a fan's phone with Alyssa costs $80, a professional photo costs $90. While just an autograph cost $80, both a selfie and autograph cost $140. There were ATMs set up to remove cash at the 90s Con festival in Connecticut.

Did Alyssa Milano participate in any panel during 90s Con?

No. Despite being there at Connecticut, she was not a part of any discussion or panel, but only stayed at the event to click pictures and give autographs, as a source revealed to US Sun. She did come on Sunday but did not spend much time at her meet and greet area. There were fans who waited for hours to even get a glimpse of her. After the GoFundMe scam of charging money for her son’s baseball team, people have found trust issues with their adored celebrity. Alyssa Milano has not commented on charging $80 yet. While we wait to see more updates on Milano, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

