What Is Alyssa Milano's Net Worth? Exploring Her Wealth As Actress Defends Fundraiser For Son's Baseball Team

Commando actress Alyssa Milano has been asking for donations for her son’s baseball fundraiser. Though the children are making attempts at fundraising themselves, being a responsible mother the Fear actress decided to fund the uniforms of the baseball event. Alyssa also funded the birthday parties, coach uniforms, and kids who could not afford monthly dues.

Why are people brooding over Alyssa Milano’s net worth?

Alyssa Milano sent a fundraiser link of $10,000 for her 12-year-old son Milo’s team so they can bear the cost of their Cooperstown trip. Social media soon broke into a frenzy as critics were shocked! Netizens wanted to know why the actress herself wasn’t funding the entire team when she was more than capable of bearing the cost.

It was not so surprising for Netizens to pour in with such negative comments since the net worth of Alyssa Milano reportedly stands at approximately $10 Million as of 2024, which is double her husband David Bugliari’s net worth, approximately $5 Million.

“Why is she asking for money from people who can barely buy groceries?” Netizens broke into a frenzy asking things like, “Alyssa Milano has absolutely lost her mind. How out-of-touch and tone deaf can one person possibly be?”, while another person said that the Little Italy actress’ husband is David Bugliari who is a top executive at CAA (Creative Artists Agency). Users were baffled and pointed out how the couple were multi-millionaires. Their 9-year-old daughter Bella “could pay for the entire trip for the whole team without batting an eye!”

What started as a fundraiser turned into a troll when a dissenter even donated $5 only to comment, “DoesntAlyssaHaveEnoughMoney.” But people have also donated for genuine reasons. Supporters commented, “Made a small but heartfelt contribution. Sounds like a great experience for them,” while another stated, “This is awesome. You’ve done so much for so many.”

What is the fundraiser all about?

The children are taking part in car washes, movie nights, and other fun activities as fundraisers, but the seasoned actress reveals that a Gofundme page has helped the children and their families to a greater extent. The fundraiser page requested amounts for travel costs, uniforms, due for families, and pins or novelty items to bring the tournament beyond the field. Alyssa Milano wrote, “Any amount would be so greatly appreciated.”

The Hall Pass singer is happy that the fundraiser got its purpose solved and supported people who could not afford their monthly dues.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions.

