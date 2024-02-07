'All About Power': Holly Marie Combs Defends Shannen Doherty After Alyssa Milano's Denial About Charmed Firing

The fantasy drama series Charmed has been one of the most interesting American sitcoms that went on for eight years and had three charming women in the lead roles. The trio engrossed the audience and gave some of their best performances worth remembering.

However, Shannen Doherty, who played Prue, one of the Halliwell sisters, was fired from the show. As co-actress Holly Marie Combs suggests, Alyssa Milano, the 51-year-old co-star, is speculated to have a role in it. But what has pushed Combs to speak about Alyssa Milano? Let’s find out.

Did Holly Marie Combs condemn Alyssa Milano’s comments?

Yes. The Pretty Little Liars actress is disappointed in Milano’s stance. Combs put out a confession video about the entire Doherty episode and how she was fired from the show.

The Dr. Giggles actress also hints at how her co-star played a role. The statement on Instagram said, “I feel the need to defend myself after the many continuing attacks that have ensued since Alyssa stepped out on the stage and essentially called Shannen and I liars when she was simply asked what it was like to work with Rose [McGowan].”

This statement came out on Feb 5, 2024. The 50-year-old actress also talks about how Alyssa denies everything, and Doherty only opened up on these matters around a month ago. An upset Combs said, “No one should have to lie about their own life for the comfort of another.”

Did Holly Marie Combs want the trio to get back together?

Yes. Combs said that she “long wanted the girls to just get along for the sake of something bigger than all of [them] combined,” adding, “It was not in the cards. Clearly.” This shows how the actress wanted to make this work.

While Milano could mediate with the producers to stop the process, Doherty should have stood her ground and not given in to an easy exit. As a heartbreaking moment emerged, the show no longer remained the same.

