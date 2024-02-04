Did Alyssa Milano Get Shannen Doherty Fired From Charmed? Actress Responds To Claims

Alyssa Milano is directly addressing claims that she’s the reason Shannen Doherty was fired from Charmed. During a Who’s the Boss? panel at MegaCon Orlando on Friday 2 February, Milano said that the claims made by former costar Holly Marie Combs on Doherty's podcast in December 2023 made her sad.

Alyssa Milano addresses claims about her firing Shannen Doherty from Charmed

On February 2, Alyssa Milano during a Who’s the Boss? panel at MegaCon Orlando addressed the claims that were made by former costar Holly Marie Combs on Doherty's podcast in December 2023. “I will just say that I’m sad,” she said.

ALSO READ: What Is Alyssa Milano's Net Worth? Exploring Her Wealth As Actress Defends Fundraiser For Son's Baseball Team

Milano continued, “I don’t think it’s really that I’m sad for me or for my life or how it does or does not affect my life. I’m the most sad for the fans. I am the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening.”

She added, “I’m sad that people can’t move past it. I’m sad that we all can’t just celebrate the success of a show that meant so much to all of us." "I have worked super hard in my life, in the last 25 years, to heal all of my trauma,” Milano said, noting that the process included healing more trauma than just the trauma that she experienced while shooting the show, Charmed.

Advertisement

The Insatiable star further said that she intended to be a healed person who helps heal people and added that she wished that Shannen Doherty could sit on a stage with her to discuss any long-standing issues. Milano then said she's already apologized for the part she played in what happened on the Charmed set, so she doesn't know how else to fix it.

“I even don't know if I could put myself out there any more than I already have to try to fix it,” she said, calling the situation heartbreaking and uncomfortable. The actress concluded by apologizing to Charmed fans who love her anyway, saying that their love was healing for her.

Milano then addressed the situation between her, Doherty, and Holly Marie Combs in an Instagram post on Saturday. “I don’t know one other show that has had the success that Charmed had where the cast still speaks ill of the experience a quarter of a century later,” she wrote in a caption of the post that featured a transcript from MegaCon.

“I did not have the power to get anyone fired. Once Shannen left, we had 5 more successful seasons and I am forever grateful,” she said at the end of the caption, noting that late TV producer Aaron Spelling and the TV studio made the decision to fire Doherty.

What is Charmed about?

Charmed is an American fantasy drama television series, created by Constance M. Burge and produced by Aaron Spelling and Spelling Television, with Brad Kern as showrunner, originally broadcast by The WB from 1998 to 2006. It is a series about three sisters, known as the Charmed Ones, who use their Power of Three to protect innocent lives from evil entities like demons and warlocks.

Each sister has unique magical powers that evolve, and they struggle to maintain normal lives in modern-day San Francisco. The sisters' supernatural identities often lead to police and FBI investigations. The series initially focuses on Prue, Piper, and Phoebe, but after Prue's death, Paige Matthews takes her place within the Power of Three from season four.

Charmed gained a cult following and popularity on The WB with its first episode, Something Wicca This Way Comes, attracting 7.7 million viewers, breaking the network's highest-rated debut episode record. Despite being smaller than rival shows on the big four networks, ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, the show's success was significant.

Advertisement

Charmed went through several timeslot changes during its eight-season run. For its first three seasons in the Wednesday/Thursday 9:00 pm timeslot, Charmed was the second-highest-rated series on The WB, behind 7th Heaven. During its fifth season, the show moved to the Sunday 8:00 pm timeslot, where it became the highest-rated Sunday night program in The WB's history. At 178 episodes, Charmed was the second-longest drama broadcast by The WB, behind 7th Heaven. In 2006, it became the longest-running hour-long television series featuring all female leads, before being surpassed by Desperate Housewives in 2012.

The popular supernatural TV series has been the subject of numerous awards and nominations. In 2010, The Huffington Post and AOL TV ranked it among the top 20 magic/supernatural shows, while in 2013, TV Guide ranked it among the 60 greatest sci-fi shows. Charmed has influenced other successful television series in the same genre.

The show's success has led to its development in other media, including a video game, board games, soundtracks, novels, and a comic book series which served as a continuation of its narrative. According to data research from The NPD Group in 2012, Charmed was the second-most binge-watched television series on subscription video-on-demand services, such as Netflix. A reboot series of Charmed, featuring different cast members and characters, premiered on The CW on October 14, 2018.

ALSO READ: Why did Holly Marie Combs receive an apology from Charmed co-star after 24 years? Exploring insights shared on Shannen Doherty's podcast