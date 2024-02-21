Was Batman Beyond Animated Movie Pitched To DC? Find Out As Spider-Verse Artist Reveals Concept Art

The day to witness nostalgia might be close enough. Recently the production designer and producer for the Spider-Verse came up with their own version of how Terry McGinnis aka Batman Beyond would look like on the silver screen.

Although the movie has not been confirmed, the visual development artist for Spider-Verse Yuhki Demers along with My Dad the Bounty Hunter co-creator Patrick Harpin have been pitching Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics to begin with a Beyond project.

Concept Art for Batman Beyond Movie

The users on Instagram almost broke to tears looking at the art that featured Batman of the future. The production crew of Spider-verse, ready for more, released three thrilling images of the Tomorrow Knight.

First amongst these had the shapeshifting villain, Inque chasing Batman, then the second gives a chilly look as Terry in his dark suit can be seen walking into a noiseless alley, with heavy showers and neon Gotham.

Meanwhile, the third and extravagant image gives the fans a much wider view of the cyberpunk Gotham, with Batman looking over it. You can even notice a huge emblem of Batman Beyond.

With all of these mindbending images, the Instagram post by Yuhki Demers and Patrick Harpin also promotes #BATMANBEYOND, with a slide asking the followers to like and spread the post if they wish to see the future-cyberpunk-knight and the follower of Bruce Wayne’s legacy in theaters.

Instagram Post of Batman Beyond

The images were more than a treat to the mind and the eyes, but the people who came up with this idea had a lot to say. In their viral Instagram post, both Partick and Demers asserted "5 months ago we walked into Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics and pitched a Batman Beyond Animated Feature. Before we pitched, they warned us There is absolutely no way we can do a Beyond movie’.”

Although they had their hopes down at first, looking at the enthusiasm the studios seem to have been impressed and have changed their decision from “never” to a “maybe”.

Is Batman Beyond Happening?

A live-action Beyond movie was in the works but was later put on hold as the DC Studios co-president and co-CEO James Gunn was working on restructuring the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) along with Peter Safran.

Christina Hodson, The Flash and Batgirl writer was penning this feature, while rumors suggest that Michael Keaton would have reprised his role as Bruce Wayne, who is retired and is now the trainer of McGinnis.

Let’s see if the hashtags make the studios change their decision once again, just as they did for the release of Snydecut.

