Spider-Man Movies Watch Order: All Films In Chronological Order By Release Date

Marvel’s Spider-Man safeguards his beautiful city from sociopaths who ride gliders and throw bombs everywhere. He is just an ordinary youngster trying to combine school, relationships, and his big job. From starting as a photographer as a Daily Bugle photographer to being the savior of humankind, Spider-Man’s journey is interesting and complicated. In summary, it’s unsurprising that Spider-Man has starred in almost ten live-action films over the past 20 years because fans adore the character in both our world and his own.

This guide explains how to watch every live-action Spider-Man film in chronological order, whether you’re new to the series or are simply reminiscing about your favorite superhero movies.

Read about the correct order to watch all the Spider-Man movies:

1. Spider-Man (2002)

The first part of the live-action journey of the title character, Spider-Man, begins with Sam Raimi's 2002 debut, Spider-Man, a simple boy trying to figure out life and love. In the movie, which centers on the origin of Spider-Man, Peter Parker gets bitten by a radioactive spider and has the strength and durability to climb walls and shoot webs from his wrists. After facing off against his arch-enemy, Green Goblin, Spider-Man eventually understands the important lesson that great power comes with great responsibility.

2. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 2 is the direct sequel to Spider-Man. In this movie, we relive the life of Maguire’s Peter Parker and see the changes that have occurred since the last film. Now that he is a college student with his flat, he meets Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius, one of his inspirations.

Whatever worked so brilliantly in the original movie is built upon in Spider-Man 2. The tale is endearing, the characters are fantastic, and Doc Ock’s robotic arms are unique. Since the film revolves around Peter Parker, it will always be the most fascinating aspect of Spider-Man. The movie set the character of Peter Parker for future movies.

3. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

In Spider-Man 3, Peter battles Harry Osborn while juggling his turbulent relationship with Mary Jane. In Spider-Man, Peter’s once best friend discovers his secret identity and that Peter, as Spider-Man, is to blame for Harry’s father’s demise. To get even, Harry transforms into the New Goblin. Peter must battle the Sandman simultaneously as he links with an alien symbiote that gives him superhuman abilities but also intensifies his fury and darkness, finally turning into something far more evil.

4. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

By relaunching the series with Marc Webb directing and Andrew Garfield donning the mask, the story of Spider-Man takes a slightly different turn. Although initially, the movie faced some difficulties, fans now have a different opinion as they’ve grown to appreciate the new Peter Parker and his love interest, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), even though the decision was contentious then. Andrew had to deal with his fair share of naysayers. This time, a reenergized Peter Parker squares up against Rhys Ifans’s Doctor Curt Connors, also known as The Lizard.

5. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

After saving George Stacy’s life by fighting Lizard in the first film, Peter finds it difficult to honor his pledge to avoid Gwen, George’s daughter. He does this to shield her from Spider-Man’s adversaries. Peter battles Electro and adjusts to Harry, his best buddy, being back while he looks into the deaths of his parents.

Peter swiftly discovers that becoming Spider-Man puts the people he loves most at risk beyond all else when Harry is diagnosed with a fatal hereditary condition. Although the overall visual aesthetic of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is still present, Peter’s new outfit looks fantastic, and Electro adds additional color to the combat scenes. Even though there are too many storylines in the film, the poignant ending is still one of the best in the series.

6. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Tom Holland assumes the character in the first Spider-Man film in the MCU, Spider-Man: Homecoming. Peter returns to Queens after the events of Captain America: Civil War and must reconcile his life as a hero and his high school student. Parker has to balance his life as a superhero and a high school student. Given that Holland’s interpretation of Parker feels more raw than that of the previous two actors, he is also a breath of fresh air.

7. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Still mourning for his mentor, Tony Stark, Peter Parker wants to take a regular school vacation to Europe without worrying about his Spider-Man responsibilities after serving with the Avengers and returning from the MCU’s Blip. The arrival of elemental beasts, however, puts his vacation in jeopardy. Nick Fury assigns Spider-Man and Mysterio, the alleged multiversalist, to stop the creatures.

It was a risky move to send Spider-Man traveling throughout Europe for most of the movie, and it makes Far From Home stand out. Another fantastic villain who creates amazing special effects scenes is Mysterio. Additionally, he possesses the power of being the only villain with a long-lasting effect on Peter Parker’s life.

8. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Now that the world knows his hidden identity, Peter turns to his friend Doctor Strange, who uses a spell to undo the harm. A series of catastrophic events split the multiverse and introduced various antagonists from alternate universes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Sandman, Lizard, and Electro. The reunion of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for a legendary team-up involving three generations of Spider-Men truly enthralled viewers.