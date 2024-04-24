Why Did Zack Snyder Make Batman vs Superman Instead Of Man of Steel Sequel? Director Explains

DC Extended Universe was a thing before it all was scrapped out, for a fresh start that happened recently. And this DCEU was looked after by the amazing Zack Snyder.

With the success of Man of Steel, the Superman fanatics were hoping for more. However, the director had some other plans and different aspects to approach the next installment in the storyline of the Kryptonian. Read why Zack Snyder went ahead with the Dawn of Justice.

Zack Snyder about Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dawn of Justice brought together the trinity of DC. With the introduction of Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, this story somehow also was the sequel to the 2013 film Man of Steel.

Talking about his second movie within the DCEU, Snyder stated his reasons for having a different approach to the mainstream storyline of Superman. While he was being interviewed by GQ, the 300 director suggested that he made Batman v Superman to show Batman’s response to the world-threatening level fight that happened during the events of Man of Steel.

Zack Snyder said, "Once you talk about the fact that Bruce Wayne exists in the same world as Superman, right? Then you are into a Batman concept. You have to finish that thought."

He further added, “Now, Man of Steel 2, if you were to make it, you know with Brainiac or whatever you're gonna do, which it certainly could have been...and maybe that's it, you hold it off for a movie, and that's possible."

Talking about Dawn of Justice, the Sucker Punch director said, “I just felt like I needed to know what Bruce's take on this was, like, Bruce's take on the near-destruction of the world. And it really depends on how important you think Batman is in the Trinity.”

Batman’s and Superman’s solo movies

A solo Batman movie as well as a sequel to Man of Steel were already slated that would follow Justice League.

As reported by ScreenRant, a few insiders who were close to the productions, have reportedly mentioned that Brainiac would have been the main villain in the sequel of Man of Steel.

All of this seemed to be pointing in the right direction after Henry Cavill made a surprise appearance in the post-credit scene of Black Adam. However, with the plans to have a new beginning of the superhero franchise, the star announced his departure from the DC Extended Universe.

Following this, David Corenswet was named as the new Superman.

