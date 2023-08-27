Batman animated movies

We're ranking Batman's animated movie adventures, starting with the well-received The LEGO Batman Movie. Among all his animated films, only LEGO Batman got enough reviews for a Certified Fresh rating. Even the classic Mask of the Phantasm didn't achieve this. It all began with Mask of the Phantasm in 1993, followed by movies like Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, SubZero, and Mystery of the Batwoman. Kevin Conroy, who sadly passed away, voiced Batman in these, setting the standard for the character's voice. He made Batman's dark and complex emotions come alive, drawing from his own experiences as a gay actor. He also popularized using different voices for Bruce Wayne and Batman.

From 2007, DCU Animated Original Movies started, including Under the Red Hood, The Killing Joke, Year One, and Hush. We also have movies based on the 1960s TV series, anime adaptations like Batman Ninja and Gotham Knight, and crossovers with Scooby-Doo and Ninja Turtles. The list is completed with other animated Batman movies that lack enough reviews for a Tomatometer score. We've got you covered for theatrical Batman movies too.