Justice League 2: Zack Snyder Hopes to Finish DC's Trilogy; Here's What Studio Plans Ahead

While the DC Extended Universe may have abandoned the franchise, DCEU creator Zack Snyder has expressed his wish to finish his Justice League trilogy. Nonetheless, there has been a strong push in recent years for Snyder to complete the Justice League saga, even though Warner Bros. is not interested in carrying out his remaining DC ambitions.

In the latest issue of the Empire magazine, when Snyder was asked if he had the option to finish Justice League 2 and Justice League 3 in animation, would he like to, he answered. He said, “Yeah, absolutely. That’d be fun. That’d be cool.”

However, this is strictly not an official confirmation of any sort.

Why Did Zack Snyder’s Justice League Stop Continuing?

In one of the biggest movies ever made, Snyder put Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman against one other. However, the brand lost its footing when The Justice League was released in 2017. Following a family tragedy when Snyder willingly left, controversial filmmaker Joss Whedon took over the production.

The initial edit of Snyder's team-up film was eventually made available to the public in 2021, for the cast of Justice League. Many people supported the Snyder Cut as a result of the lackluster results.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. reportedly wanted to make its own cinematic universe and hired Snyder to direct Man of Steel. However, things did not turn out as expected.

On the other hand, the release of movies like Shazam!, Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom also signifies the conclusion of the franchise. And James Gunn's DCU began again.

About Zack Snyder’s Justice League

ALSO READ: Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver Trailer Teases Epic Action Starring Sofia Boutella As Kora; Watch Now

Produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Films, and others, Justice League is based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name. Set after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), the film follows Batman and Wonder Woman who enlist the help of Cyborg, Aquaman, and The Flash following Superman's death in order to protect the planet from Steppenwolf and his legions of Parademons.

ALSO READ: 'My uncle is Superman': When Henry Cavill talked about his nephew being called 'liar'