'I'll Always Want To Do More': Tom Holland Shares His Thoughts On Possibility Of Fourth Spider-Man Movie

Tom Holland seems as excited as we all are, for a fourth Spider-Man movie. While attending a recently held film festival in St Andrews, he also shared his thoughts about the film that portrays him as the web-slinger.

What are his views, about the possible return to the Marvel franchise? Let’s learn as he discusses his future plans.

Tom Holland about returning as Spider-Man

St Andrews had witnessed a number of stars visiting the ancient Scottish town this weekend. They all had gathered for the third annual Sands International Film Festival.

Amongst the grand presence of filmmakers, speakers, and other famed personalities from the movie industry, Tom Holland was present as the guest of honor of the acclaimed festival.

During his time at the Sands International Film Festival, he was interviewed by Deadline, during which the actor spilled the beans about his future projects, his career, and also the most asked question, 'Will he return for a fourth Spider-Man film?'

“The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films,” the Cherry actor said.

The star who was recently seen alongside another street-level Avenger, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, further added, “I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Giving a much more detailed reply about the next Spider-Man movie, Tom Holland stated, “We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect,” adding that, “The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

The Uncharted actor also said, “This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things.”

Tom Holland in Sands International Film Festival

The Sands International Film Festival began with a screening of Last Call. The project is a film that stars Tom Holland alongside Blackbird actress Lindsay Duncan.

The movie is also co-written and directed by Tom’s brother, Harry Holland. Talking about his future projects, the Onward voice actor stated that he is engaged with a number of projects that are in development.

“We’re figuring it out. We’re at that stage where it’s post-strike, so we’re waiting for those scripts to come in. We’re giving the writers the time they need to hit the ground running. But I’ve got a few projects that I’m really excited about and scripts are coming in now and they’re great. I read something the other day that absolutely blew my mind,” he said.

ALSO READ: Who Are Tom Holland's Siblings? Everything To Know About His 3 Brothers