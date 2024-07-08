Music legend Lenny Kravits is surely winning the hearts of his fans with his latest gesture! The 60-year-old artist posted a video of himself embracing a crying fan during the Main Square Festival in Arras, France, on Sunday, July 7. In the video, Lenny Kravitz is seen stepping forward in front of the crowd and then pulling and hugging the fan.

Lenny Kravitz lifts a crying fan from the crowd and embraces her

Kravitz captioned the video, “Let love rule." The artist threw his arms around the young fan and rocked back and forth while the instrumentals of one of his songs played, to the cheers of the audience. With her head resting on his shoulder, the fan wrapped her arms around Kravtiz's neck and sobbed joyfully.

Furthermore, a video of Kravtiz carrying a little girl from the audience was posted by the Main Square Festival. Kravitz posted a video of himself waving to fans as he was driven away in his bus on Instagram Stories after the event.

Lenny Kravitz's Blue Electric Light Tour

The artist, who is presently on his Blue Electric Light Tour, is scheduled to make appearances in several European nations this month, including Germany, Hungary, Italy, Switzerland, and Croatia.

Kravitz told PEOPLE back in May that he planned to debut his new music to the audience ahead of his October five-day residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas. He stated, "It's always been a great part of entertainment history, and I thought it'd be a great warm-up, a great place to start and present Blue Electric Light to America," when his album Blue Electric Light was released.

Lenny Kravitz- the most fashionable music artist at 60

Kravitz has had nine Grammy nominations with four Grammy wins—in 1999, 2000, 2001, and 2002. In 1998, he received the VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards' Most Fashionable Artist, Male title.

With his waist-length dreadlocks, elegant sunglasses, leather pants, and eight-pack abs, the 60-year-old singer-songwriter is truly the most attractive artist. Fans on social media claim that he is a living example of a rock star.

