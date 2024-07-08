TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to domestic abuse.

Bhad Bhabie recently shared unsettling footage and pictures of the ex-boyfriend's physical violence against her. On Sunday, July 7, Bhad Bhabie posted a video to her Instagram Stories showing her being physically abused by Le Vaughn, her child's father and now ex-boyfriend.

Bhad Bhabie deletes video of estranged boyfriend Le Vaughn beating her

In the footage, Bhabie is seen being struck outdoors by Le Vaugh and collapsing to the ground. The incident happened on June 30 at roughly 4:30 a.m., according to the time stamp on the video. Le Vaughn appears to have shoved Bhabie to the ground and placed his knee on her back in a different video.

Furthermore, she shared pictures of her bruises on Instagram Stories. She stated in one of the posts that he is requesting custody of their daughter. She has since removed all of the Stories, but according to her most recent post—which is still live—she and Le Vaughn broke up in May.

Bhabie wrote in a story, "This man thinks he is gonna take my daughter from me!!! Say whatever you want, tryna take my baby is crazy."

Who is Bhad Bhabie's ex-boyfriend Le Vaughn?

Advertisement

Le Vaughn is now Bhad Bhabie's ex-boyfriend and the father of their baby daughter. Le Vaughn describes himself on Instagram as a rapper going by the handle X Game LV. Danielle Marie Bregoli, also known as Bhabie, had his name inked on her chest in April of last year.

The tattoo is on the left side of her chest, between her breast and shoulder, and says "Le Vaughn" in red cursive writing. Furthermore, Bhabie has an 1111 tattoo on her shoulder that seems to allude to Le Vaughn's November 11 birthday.

Le Vaughn also has tattoos on his neck that read Bhabie's middle name and first name Danielle Marie, in cursive script. Le Vaughn and Bhad Bhabie welcomed their daughter Kali Love in March 2024.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Drops Cambia El Paso Video On Her Instagram Amid Rumors Of Marriage Trouble With Ben Affleck