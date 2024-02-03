'I Was Reborn': Lenny Kravitz Opens Up About His Profound Experience After Listening To Led Zeppelin For The First Time

The Grammy-award-winning rockstar Lenny Kravitz, in a conversation with People Magazine, shared his experience of listening to Led Zeppelin for the first time. Kravitz described his experience listening to the band as being "reborn." The 59-year-old rock star also emphasized how he got high while listening to the band.

Recalling the incident, Kravitz said, "I was cutting class with my friend, another black Jewish kid, and she rolled this really nice joint, and I had never been high before. This guy had a boom box playing Zeppelin IV, and I was reborn." It was the fourth record by the band that got Kravitz inspired. Prior to this, the band already had three titles to its name.

How did Lenny Kravitz get started with his career?

After multiple rejections, Lenny Kravitz released his album under the name Romeo Blue. The Grammy winner took inspiration from the black band Jackson 5 before making his debut. The rock band was very popular, and Michael Jackson had risen to fame. Soon after, Kravitz was introduced to Led Zeppelin, which gave the rock star's talent a new direction.

Speaking of his favorite artists, the singer said, "It was the power of black music like Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley, electrified by these British musicians who understood the origin and made it louder and more intense." About Led Zeppelin, he further added, "When I heard it, this vortex opened up."

Reliving his days in Santa Monica, Kravitz shared about the pop culture spread by the bands Dogtown and Z-Boys. "It was this whole culture that was happening in Los Angeles at that time," Kravitz said, "and I just moved from New York having no idea of any of this, and there I was," he added.

The Led Zeppelin days

In 1968, Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist and keyboardist John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham formed the rock band Led Zeppelin. The group was known for introducing the heavy metal or hard rock genre. The band released its first album in 1969, which was self-titled. Eventually, the band was recognized internationally and became an inspiration for many.

