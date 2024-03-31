'We Are Grieving’: Gen V Producers Issue Statement Over Chance Perdomo’s Death While Season 2 Gets Delayed Indefinitely Post Tragedy

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The Boys: Gen V Season 2 production is halted indefinitely following the tragic death of lead actor Chance Perdomo. Perdomo, who portrayed Andre Anderson, passed away from injuries sustained in a traffic accident. With principal photography scheduled to start soon, Prime Video will delay filming until further notice.

Gen V Producers Issue Statement Over Chance Perdomo’s Death

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person," Gen V's group of producers said in a new statement (via Deadline).

"Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight," the statement mentioned further.

What is the plot of the show The Boys: Gen V?

Gen V marks the debut live-action spinoff of The Boys, the popular Prime Video series adapted from the Dynamite Comics franchise. Set in Godolkin University, originally a satire of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the show portrays a Hunger Games atmosphere in a college setting, showcasing the competitive world of young superheroes vying for spots on Vought's prestigious super teams, like The Seven.

Former showrunners of Marvel's Agent Carter, Michele Fazekas, and Tara Butters, helm the series as showrunners, while Eric Kripke, the showrunner of The Boys, along with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, serve as executive producers.

Where can we watch?

The full season of The Boys: Gen V Season One is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

