‘How Long Do I Have To Sit’: Damsel Star Millie Bobby Brown Once Revealed She Doesn’t Like Watching Movies

Despite her successful Hollywood career, Millie Bobby Brown, the 20-year-old actress, said she lacked the attention span to watch entire films, even though Damsel has become Netflix's most-watched title of the week after its release.

The star who portrays Princess Elodie in the fantasy adventure, confessed, "I don't watch movies." She explained that people often suggest films to her, claiming they would change her life, but she questions how long she'd have to sit through them, as she doesn't even enjoy sitting through her own movies.

The busy actress is currently filming the fifth and final season of Stranger Things while also planning her wedding to Jake Bongiovi, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi. Bongiovi proposed to Brown underwater while scuba-diving last April after two years of dating.

Why does she dislike watching movies?

Millie Bobby Brown admits she's not a fan of watching movies, despite being encouraged to view potentially life-changing films. She questions the time commitment, stating, 'How long do I have to sit there for?' Her busy schedule of filming Stranger Things and planning her wedding leaves barely any free time for her to enjoy. However, Millie's fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, loves movies, but she struggles to sit still for extended periods. Instead, she prefers activities like baking or grooming pets. While she appreciates cinematic brilliance, she finds it challenging to remain focused without an active task.

Millie Bobby Brown admits missing out on social media trends due to busy schedule

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her roles in Godzilla and Stranger Things, admits to struggling with social media despite her fame. She's more focused on her acting career, wedding plans, and philanthropic work. Living with her fiance and a multitude of pets, she juggles various projects, including her beauty brand and humanitarian efforts. In her latest film, Damsel, Millie embraces intense action scenes, pushing herself physically. Despite her success, she remains down-to-earth and ready to move on from her iconic role in Stranger Things. As she celebrates her 20th birthday, Brown reflects on her journey and looks forward to the future.

Millie was even unaware of Taylor Swift's latest album release, "The Tortured Poets Department," until someone messaged her about it. Laughing, she admitted, "I only found out because people send me TikToks. So, I'm like, 'Oh, okay, thanks for the heads-up.' Otherwise, I wouldn't have known."

However, one internet sensation even Millie could not avoid was the record-breaking Barbie movie, which starred Margot Robbie in the lead role.

She said: “Yes, I Barbied. How could you not? Like, honestly, that would be the last straw. No Instagram, no TikTok, no Barbie . . . ‘who are you?!’ Barbie is what the world needs. You know, just like a big hug of pink and happy women. Just that made me so happy.”

