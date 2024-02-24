What Is Cushing Syndrome? Know About This Condition As Amy Schumer Reveals Diagnosis Days After Clapping Back At 'Puffier' Face Claims

The most loved American comedian, Amy Schumer revealed that she has been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome. The alarming news was announced in the latest edition of Jessica Yellen’s News Not Noise.

The Trainwreck actress disclosed about her condition as the fans had noticed her puffier face during the promo tour for season 2 of Life & Beth.

Here are the details on what exactly Cushing Syndrome means and how the actress feels about it.

What Is Cushing Syndrome That Amy Schumer Has Been Diagnosed With?

During the promotion of her show, the I Feel Pretty actress witnessed certain changes in her and came to know about her medical condition. However, Schumer has been getting treatment and shares that she now feels “reborn”

The syndrome that the Snatched actress is suffering from is a condition that occurs when the body makes too much Cortisol hormone and when the same stays for a longer duration inside one’s body. Cortisol is primarily known as the stress hormone.

The hormone mentioned above deals with stress as it helps your body respond to it. Cortisol also helps in maintaining blood pressure.

As per the Mayo Clinic, the symptoms of Cushing Syndrome may include a fat hump between the shoulders, and a round face, while sometimes one may even see pink or purple stretch marks on the skin.

The medical condition can even sometimes cause bone loss as well as high blood pressure. While in rare cases the syndrome can cause type 2 diabetes..

Amy Schumer Upon Learning About Cushing Syndrome

The brave actress dealt with this stress while also managing her professional life. Opening up about her feelings, the Thank You for Your Service actress stated, "While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up. So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable."

Amy Schumer strongly asserted that "having the internet chime in" about her looks made her go get checked by a doctor and helped her know about her state of health.

Thanking the ones who noticed her puffier face, the standup comedian said "It has been a crazy couple weeks for me and my family. Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that's how I realized something was wrong."

Amy Schumer first addressed her medical situation in an Instagram post on 15 February and has been open about it as she wants to advocate for women's health.

