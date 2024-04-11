Only Murders in the Building Season 4: All New Cast Members Announced So Far ft. Richard Kind & Daphne Rubin-Vega

The hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short is gearing up for a new season, with new star cast members recruited in supporting roles. The show, known for bringing a star-studded cast as supporting characters brought Amy Ryan, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Tina Fey, and Sting on the screen. In season two, Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine, Cara Delevingne, and Paul Rudd were seen on the show, notably the most popular cohort of guest features.

Only Murders in the Building: Who is set to join Season 4?

It is not yet confirmed which recurring stars from previous seasons will return for this edition. However, a few notable additions to the list have been announced. According to Deadline, Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen, and Jin Ha will be joining the supporting cast this season. Variety reported last month that Meryl Streep would come back to Only Murders in the Building to play Loretta Dunkin, a character whom she also played in the previous season. Noted actress Eva Longoria is set to join the cast, albeit in an undisclosed role. Other than that, Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy, actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani, The Hangover star Zach Galifianakis, and The White Lotus alum Molly Shannon will be appearing as guest stars.

Only Murders in the Building: Where would the next season pick up from?

Not much is known about the season other than the fact that it will feature Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short), who will go after Sazz's (Jane Lynch) killer. The trio would be taken to Los Angeles for a short time before they come back to New York and continue to solve the mystery back at home.

Only Murders in the Building first premiered in August 2021, with the lead characters who share a common interest of true crime podcasts. They soon become friends and start investigating a succession of suspicious murders in Arconia, the affluent Upper West Side apartment the three live in, and produce their own podcasts about the cases they resolve, titled Only Murders in the Building.

The series has been well received by the audience, who have commended the show's comedic approach to crime fiction, alongside excellent performance by the cast members. It has bagged nominations for Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Martin and Short received nominations under the acting category at the Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Awards, while Gomex was nominated for two Golden Globes.