10 Celebs Who Opened Up About Using Weight Loss Meds: From Oprah Winfrey To Amy Schumer

It might sound like a cliche, but celebrities are called products of the masses, and being a celebrity means being in the limelight half of the time. While all the glitz and glamor showcased on the screen gives you a larger than-life scene, most celebrities pay a heavy price to look sizzling in front of the camera. From long hours of shooting in difficult locations to strict diets and intense workouts, most celebrities and stars live an extremely hard and disciplined life. However, when natural ways fail and fast results are wanted, several people may use other methods to lose weight or be in a desired shape of choice.

As weight-loss drugs continue to gain popularity, due to their remarkable efficacy, the public finds itself curious about the question: Which celebrities are embracing Ozempic? This medication, primarily prescribed for Type 2 diabetes, boasts weight loss as a significant side effect, prompting its off-label usage for this purpose.

On social media, lots of people are sharing impressive before-and-after photos using Ozempic. When celebrities show up looking thinner, some folks wonder if they're taking it too. But not many stars talk openly about using weight-loss medications like Ozempic. Let's hear from the ones who do. (And don't forget, talk to your doctor before trying any weight-loss medications.)

1. Oprah Winfrey

During an interview with People in December 2023, Oprah Winfrey shared that she uses a weight-loss medication, although she didn't specify which one.

“I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not-yo-yoing,” she said.

The TV personality, who has openly discussed her struggles with weight over the years, explained to People that the medication helps her maintain a healthy weight.

“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself,” she said.

In the past, Winfrey viewed weight-loss medications as an "easy way out," but her perspective has evolved.

“I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control,” she said.

2. Amy Schumer

While chatting with Andy Cohen in June 2023, Amy Schumer confirmed that she experimented with Ozempic "about a year ago" but stopped quickly due to the side effects.

“I was one of the people who felt sick. I couldn't even play with my son,” she shared during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Despite noticing some initial results, Schumer decided it wasn't worth continuing with the medication.

“You’re like, ‘Okay, this isn’t manageable for me,’ but I immediately knew because I’m like, ‘Everyone and their mom is going to try it,’” she said.

The comedian also urged other celebrities to be more honest if they are using Ozempic or similar medications.

“Everybody is lying. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, smaller portions,’ like shut the f--- up, you’re on Ozempic or one of those things. Just be honest with people,” she said.

3. Tracy Morgan

While being on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in August 2023, Tracy Morgan brought up his use of Ozempic in a humorous manner.

“You’ve been working on your body and on your health,” Hoda Kotb remarked.

Morgan playfully responded, "Nope, that's Ozempic. That’s how this weight disappeared."

At first, it sounded like a joke, but he later verified its truth. “I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic,” he admitted. “And I’m not giving it up!”

4. Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne has openly discussed her struggles with weight over the years and recently disclosed that she had tried Ozempic to help manage her weight. However, she found herself losing too much weight and decided to discontinue the medication.

“I've lost 42 pounds now, and it's just enough,” she mentioned during an episode of Piers Morgan’s podcast, as reported by E! News. “I didn’t actually intend to become this thin, but it happened, and I'll probably gain it all back soon.”

She also mentioned experiencing nausea as a side effect.

“You don’t physically throw up, but you have that sensation," she explained. "I experienced about two to three weeks where I felt nauseous all the time. You become very thirsty and lose your appetite. That's it.”

5. Heather Gay

In November 2023, the star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Heather Gay, shared with People that she had been using Ozempic consistently for an extended period.

"I've been on the Ozempic train for quite a while now," she revealed. "While I haven't experienced dramatic changes, the results have been noticeable enough for others to take notice, which is fantastic."

Gay said she’s felt as though she’s “given up the banner” of being a “relatable” figure for her body image journey.

“And it’s disappointing and sad to know that body positivity was all a big lie,” she said of her takeaways from the response to her using the drug. “Because it’s better to not be overweight.”

The Bravo star said that she “absolutely” felt "pressure" prior to using the drug, which she also referred to as a “last hope” for weight loss.

“I didn’t wanna show up at another party and see all of my friends 20 pounds thinner and just be resentful.”

6. Chelsea Handler

During a January 2023 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Chelsea Handler discussed her experience with Ozempic, mentioning that her anti-aging doctor readily prescribes it to anyone.

“I wasn’t even aware that I was using it. She mentioned, ‘If you ever want to shed a few pounds, this works,’” Handler recalled.

Upon returning from a vacation, Handler decided to try an injection of the drug without fully understanding its purpose.

"A few days later, while having lunch with a friend, she mentioned feeling nauseous due to Ozempic,” Handler recounted. “I also experienced nausea, but I attributed it to jet lag from my recent trip to Spain.”

At that moment, Handler ceased using the medication.

“I may be carefree in some aspects, but I draw the line at taking a medication intended for diabetes," she emphasized. "I experimented with it, and it’s not something I want to continue. It’s not suitable for me.”

7. Remi Bader

In 2020, when Bader was experiencing weight gain and was pre-diabetic, her doctor suggested she try Ozempic.

“They advised me to give it a try. I had a lot of mixed emotions about it,” she shared with People in January 2023. “After a few months, I stopped taking it and fell into unhealthy binge-eating habits.”

“It suppressed my appetite for a while, and I did lose some weight,” she continued. “However, I didn’t want to rely on it indefinitely. I feared that once I stopped, my hunger would return with a vengeance. And it did, leading to even worse binge-eating episodes.”

8. Claudia Oshry

In August 2023, the social media personality openly discussed her use of Ozempic.

“You thought they were going to create a weight-loss drug and I wasn’t going to try it?” she remarked during an episode of her podcast, as reported by People. “You're mistaken. Of course, I'm taking it.”

Oshry admitted feeling "a little embarrassed" initially when she started using the drug.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have to inject myself with something just to get my fat butt to stop eating. Other people can do it without, why can’t I?’ At first, my decision to keep it private stemmed from a bit of shame,” she explained.

While she experienced success with Ozempic, Oshry clarified that she wasn't attempting to offer medical advice to others.

“It’s what’s working for me at the moment. That's why I've been somewhat hesitant to discuss it because I don't want to imply that I've found a permanent solution to the problem. I haven't,” she noted.

She has since revealed that she is no longer using the medication and has noticed some unexpected changes in her body.

"I'm constantly hungry and constantly searching for satisfying snacks because I'm still striving to lose weight independently," she mentioned in a recent TikTok. “I cannot seem to stay full. It's a challenge."

9. Patti Stanger

In February 2023, Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger shared that she has experimented with various medications for weight loss.

“I'm using the injection,” she revealed during an episode of the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast. “I'll be honest. I tried semaglutide, which is the active ingredient in Ozempic."

However, she encountered side effects and discontinued the medication after three weeks. Subsequently, Stanger attempted Mounjaro and found that she didn't experience similar side effects.

“I don't feel nauseous like many others,” she added.

10. Emily Simpson

During the summer, the star of The Real Housewives of Orange County revealed that she began using Ozempic after discovering she was pre-diabetic and had high cholesterol.

“I tried Ozempic in December for about a month,” Simpson shared, noting that it provided a “great kickstart” and “worked incredibly well.”

The reality star shed between 5 and 7 pounds and observed that the medication made her "more mindful of what I was eating." However, she discontinued its use due to experiencing side effects.

“It left me feeling lethargic and lacking in energy, which was challenging with three young children,” she explained.