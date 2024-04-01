What Is Danai Gurira's Net Worth In 2024? Here's All You Need To Know About Walking Dead Star's Career

The Walking Dead is one of the longest-running franchises that have portrayed zombies and half-dead creatures lurking around the Earth for over two generations now. As the show got an edge in 2024, Danai Gurira's role as Michonne and the show's shocking ending have made fans curious about the 46-year-old actress. Who is Danai Gurira? What is her net worth in 2024? Find out.

What is Danai Gurira’s net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Wakanda Forever actress has a net worth of $5 million. This implies that she has joined the race to be one of the richest celebrities of Zimbabwean-American origin. The Black Panther actress has entered this race along with Anthony Mackie, Lauren Ridloff, Steven Yeun, Carrie Coon, and others.

Born in Grinnell, this Aquarian celebrates her birthday on Valentine's Day. She is not just an actress but a playwright too. After working in major MCU films like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and the Black Panther franchise, the actress also showcased her nuanced acting skills in films like Godzilla vs. Kong, Men in Black, and various parts of The Walking Dead. The actress has had a long association with this zombie show, spanning over a decade, which has been a major contributor to her net worth.

Has Danai Gurira taught playwriting?

Yes. When the actress initially started her career, she taught acting and playwriting in Liberia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. She always focused on strong women and their vulnerability as a theme. Her co-written play, "In the Continuum," was critically acclaimed. She started off in 2004 with guest roles in shows like Law & Order: Criminal Intent. She then moved on to action movies. The actress has won many awards, including the Helen Hayes Award, SAG Awards, and more. The official synopsis for The Walking Dead 2024 reads, "In another world, built on a war against the dead, Rick Grimes and Michonne attempt to find each other and who they were." The show is available to stream on AMC and AMC+. As we wait to see what's next for Danai Gurira, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

