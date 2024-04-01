‘Thankful For The Journey’: Danai Gurira, Andrew Lincoln Talk About The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Epic Finale

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Walking Dead

The six-episode limited series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has come to an end, temporarily ending the story of Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira’s Michonne. As the series comes to an end, Rick and Michonne reunite and fight against the villainous CRM, ensuring peace for an innocent city. Despite facing many challenges, they have won and returned to their family in Alexandria.

“I think it was very clear we needed [to survive] the epic journey. It couldn’t be easy, but that was always where they needed to land," Gurira tells The Hollywood Reporter about the season’s happy ending.

Many elements of The Ones Who Live changed along the way, including its transformation from a film trilogy to a limited TV series.

In the finale, viewers witness the emotional return of Rick Grimes to Alexandria after his presumed death. The episode highlights the reunions between Rick, Michonne, and their children, Judith and RJ, portrayed by Cailey Fleming and Antony Azor. As the characters battle with their past traumas and uncertain futures, the episode sets the stage for potential future collaborations within the expansive Walking Dead universe.

Producer and franchise mastermind Scott Gimple shares his thoughts about the show

Executive producer and franchise mastermind, Scott Gimple says that the final outcome differs significantly from the original vision for the unreleased Rick Grimes movies. However, there was never any uncertainty about the happy ending for Rick, Michonne, and the Grimes family.

“I don’t think that was ever on the table,” Gimple says about any conversations about killing Rick and Michonne. “I think we knew our end point. It was the journey on how to get to that end point and really how they save each other even after they find each other, and how they turn each other around from certain places they’ve gone in their identities, which in some ways is a beautiful love story. When people do that for each other, they might have found each other physically, but they need to find each other even within each other.”

“We wouldn’t do that,” adds Lincoln. “That would be cruel. Besides, it’s going to take more than six episodes to kill me.”

Behind the scenes of Rick's return in the show and Danai Gurira's thoughts

Rick, dubbed the Brave Man in Alexandria after his supposed demise in season nine, makes a triumphant return home in the final moments, reuniting with his children Judith and RJ. Actors Cailey Fleming and Antony Azor reprise their roles, adding to the emotional impact of the scene. Gurira and Lincoln reflect on the heartfelt reunion, hinting at the possibility of future collaborations. Gimple talks the vast storytelling potential within the Walking Dead universe, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the future

“There’s something really so satisfying about this character and what I’ve been able to do with her over the years,” says Gurira. “I know it’s not all the time that you get these sorts of characters and the way the writing has allowed her to evolve as a person and come to a whole different place than where she was when we met her in season three. And so that is something I’m really deeply grateful for. And honestly, genuinely at the end of this, I was happy for her. I was just really happy for my character. She’s been through it and her risks and her gumption and her courage have paid off and I love that for her as a character. What’s in the future? I cannot speak to that. But I’m very thankful for the journey that she’s had so far.”

