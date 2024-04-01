The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ending Explained; What Happened To Rick and Michonne? Deets Inside

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

The long-lost couple Rick Grimes played by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira’s Michonne have finally returned back to their children and with that the six-episode season of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live concluded.

But before the couple’s sweet time with their whole family, their long ride home was a big adventure. Here’s what happened in the season finale of the zombie apocalypse series.

Cascadia Forward Operating Base

Before the two head home, Rick and Michonne, who are on an undercover mission, are shown to give the Cascadia Forward Operating Base a visit. This time Rick will receive the Echelon Briefing from Civic Republic Military Major General Beale, while his partner, Michonne will retrieve the documents of Anne/Jadis detailing a threat to destroy Alexandria.

The couple intends to share the information regarding the CRM's plans with the Civic Republic and then return home as a team.

Command Sergeant Major Pearl Thorne, who is played by Lesley-Ann Brandt and is the superior officer of Rick, believes that Sgt. Maj. Grimes will convert when he's briefed about the secrets away from the hidden city of the Civic Republic of Philadelphia.

Thorne is even shown to have given up on Okafor's mission to remake the CRM from the inside, but Grimes kind of believes in the stated mission.

Michonne, who has now destroyed the documents, has sneaked into a briefing on "Operation N1W." This is when it is revealed that the CRM Frontliner embeds are living in Portland, that too having a false identification.

Further, it is found that within the short span of 18 hours, the operatives will be activated to airlift a selected group of children, just before the CRM gasses Portland, while destroying the community and liquidating its population which consists of around 87,000 people.

The Echelon briefing

During the Echelon briefing, Beale reveals a secret to Rick that only 2,533 elite soldiers are aware of. According to the briefing, the CRM model shows that humanity has just 14 years before the living ones go extinct.

Beale further explains that the CRM aims to destroy communities "for resources, for strategic superiority, and to ensure the city's secrecy and security above all."

In similar missions carried out by the CRM, their tactical military operations had already destroyed the Omaha Safe Zone and the Campus Colony in Nebraska. Once they are done with Portland, the CRM will be the only supreme force on the continent. They might even become a potential superpower in the world.

Beale’s plan with CRM

Beale's CRM aims to declare martial law in the Civic Republic when the Alliance of the Three is eliminated, while also seizing control of the city from the Civic Republic Council.

The CRM plans to march across the country, eliminate competing communities, seize their resources, and most importantly, ensure the survival of humanity.

However, Rick refuses an offer to become the next leader of the CRM. At this point, Beale, who believes in the CRM with all his heart, plots to thwart Operation N1W with Michonne.

Drawing from their experiences inspired by Pyromaniac Nat and Rick's childhood memory of his father burning down the family farm, Rick and Michonne defeat a force of 2,533 people.

The couple uses grenades and blows up chlorine gas canisters before the CRM's attempt to bomb Portland.

Rick and Michonne survive the bombing

The two partners survive the bombing by taking cover beneath a CRM flag doused in water. However, they discover that Thorne also survived the event and is now trying to kill the couple.

Michonne and Thorne fight each other, with Michonne stating, "Love doesn't die." In response, Thorne declares, "In a dead world, love is dead."

During the fight, Michonne stabs her opponent with Beale's sword. As the two women battle, Rick is swarmed by walkers. In defense, he pulls the pin on a grenade. However, he survives the explosion by using the pile of zombie bodies to shield himself.

The couple then manages to escape the hordes of walkers.

Towards the end, Rick carries out Okafor's mission by reforming the CRM as a force for good. Rick and Michonne return home on a CRM cargo chopper and reunite with their children.

During this emotional scene, RJ meets his father for the very first time in his life. He asks Rick, "You're the Brave Man?"

Rick replies, "I am. But maybe you can call me Dad."

