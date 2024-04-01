What is Kate Middleton's Net Worth in 2024? Find Out Amid Her Cancer Diagnosis

Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, the Princess of Wales and wife of Prince William, is among the senior and significant members of the royal family. The Princess has been creating headlines over speculations of her absence from royal duties in the last few months.

However, on March 22, she announced her cancer diagnosis through social media, which sent shock waves around the world. Amidst the cancer diagnosis news, people were curious about how the Princess’s absence would affect the monarchy.

We have delved into Middleton’s net worth, and it is astonishing!

What is Princess Kate Middleton’s Net worth

Kate Middleton’s Net worth is $10 million as of 2024. The Princess’s patronages, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice, Action on Addiction, and the Natural History Museum contribute to her earnings.

Princess Kate's earnings

Prince William and Kate Middleton became the Prince and Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth II's death. Besides being a Princess, Kate is also the Duchess of Cornwall, a private estate established in 1337 to financially support the heir to the throne.

The Duchy of Cornwall supported Charles and Camila before they inherited the throne as King and Queen. Through land ownership, operation of lands and islands, and rental of cottages in rural and urban areas, the Dutchy of Cornwall makes money supporting the reigning monarch's heir—currently, Prince William.

Besides Cornwall, William and Kate's earnings come from the Sovereign Grant, an annual taxpayer’s fund given to the royal family in exchange for profits from the Crown Estate. Prince William also has Princess Diana’s trust money, which he splits with Prince Harry.

Kate and William are senior members of "The Firm," or the Monarchy PLC, which operates a multi-million-pound business empire that boosts the UK economy through televised events and tourism.

Money Inherited from the Queen

The Princess of Wales reportedly inherited jewelry worth $110 million, including her personal pieces. Sources revealed that the late Queen made some changes to her inheritance, which surprised the heirs.

According to an insider source, Kate was the Queen’s favorite family member, so she must have left the future Queen a good amount of precious jewels to inherit.

